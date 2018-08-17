Tech

Self-Checkout Systems : Growing Demand From Retail Stores Such as Convenience Stores and Specialty Stores

Comment(0)

According to the new market research report “Self-Checkout Systems Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Mounting Type (Standalone and Wall Mounted & Countertop), Model Type (Cash Model and Cashless Model), End User, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2022”, the market is expected to grow from USD 2.24 Billion in 2015 to reach USD 4.58 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2016 and 2022. The self-checkout systems provide customers convenience, privacy, and control, due to which they are gaining popularity in the retail industry. This factor has led to its high rate of adoption of these systems in large retail formats such as supermarkets and hypermarkets and has also started penetrating into convenience stores, specialty stores, and other small format retail stores.

♦Know More@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/self-checkout-system-market-166127542.html
Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

Supermarkets held the largest share of the self-checkout systems market in 2015

Supermarkets held the largest size of the self-checkout systems market, segmented on the basis of end users, in 2015, followed by the hypermarkets and department stores. The flow of customers and the number of items purchased by each customer in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores are usually more than any other retail store formats. This factor leads to the need for more number of checkout counters in these stores which also results in high demand for self-checkout systems from these end users.

Self-checkout systems market for cashless model type likely to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

The market for cashless model type is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. The advantages of cashless model type over cash model type self-checkout systems, such as lower price and lesser complexity, have led to the increase in its adoption rate, especially in small retail store formats.

North America held the largest size of the self-checkout systems market in 2015

North America held the largest size of the self-checkout systems market in 2015, followed by Europe and APAC. The U.S. accounted for the largest share of the self-checkout systems market in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico. The leading position of the market in this region can be attributed to the high demand for self-checkout systems due to the presence of a large number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, department stores, and other retail stores in North America, which are utilizing the self-checkout systems.

The major players operating in this market include NCR Corporation (U.S.), Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (U.S.), ECR Software (ECRS) Corporation (U.S.), Pan-Oston Co. (U.S.), ITAB Scanflow AB (Sweden), and PCMS Group plc (U.K.), among others.

Also Read
Tech

Online Education Market Overview, Size, Growth, Top Key Players, Analysis and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario: Online Education Market has been segmented on the basis of product, learning type and end user. The learning type segment is further bifurcated into synchronous learning and asynchronous learning. Asynchronous learning refers to online spaces where work is supported through the use of digital platforms like threaded discussions or emails. In asynchronous learning, […]
Tech

Pressure Sensors Market Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2018

Market Highlights: A pressure sensor is used for pressure measurement of gases or liquids. The sensors make use of IC fabrication technology made on silicon wafers, which helps in monitoring and controlling the pressure of gases and liquids. These sensors are capable of measuring different types of pressures such as vacuum, absolute, gauge, and differential […]
Tech

Continuous Growth in the Use of On-Board Magnetic Sensors for Consumer Electronics Applications

According to the new market research report “On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market by Type (Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, Squid Sensors), Magnetic Density (10 Gauss), Vertical, Geography – Global Forecast to 2023”,the overall on-board magnetic sensor market is estimated to be worth USD 1.26 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1.89 Billion by 2023, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *