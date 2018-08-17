Business

Pesticides Market by Type, Application & End-Users Analysis Report 2018

Key Factors Driving the Pesticides Market
Key factors driving the pesticides market are arable land, increasing population and requirement for improving crop yields. Also, increase in global population results to rise in food demand. The growing percentage of calorie intake is also an additional factor for rising food demand. The demand for bio-pesticides and adoption of herbicide-resistant crop by farmers is also driving this market. Whereas, regulatory authorities such as EPA (Environment Protection Agency) often come up with strict laws related to restricting the use of pesticides and the increasing awareness about ill-effects of pesticides is expected to hamper this market.
Global Pesticides Market Based On Product
This market is segmented into synthetic pesticides and biopesticides. Synthetic pesticides are further classified into synthetic herbicides, synthetic insecticides, synthetic fungicides, synthetic rodenticides and synthetic larvicides whereas biopesticides are classified into bioherbicides, bio insecticides, bio fungicides, bio rodenticides and bio larvicides. Generally, insecticides are used to kill insects, herbicides to kill weeds, rodenticides to kill rodents and fungicides to control fungi.
Global Pesticides Market Based On Application
The global pesticides market is segmented into crop-based and non-crop based. Crop based can be further classified into grains & cereals, oil seeds and fruits & vegetables while non-crop based can be segmented into turf & ornamental grass and others.
Global Pesticides Market Based On Geography
The global pesticides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is an obvious producer of rice, wheat and vegetables. Therefore, the demand for pesticides is high in this region and crop-based pesticides are anticipated to drive this market during the forecast period. The pesticides market in North America is also estimated to expand rapidly whereas, in Europe this market is expected to expand during the forecast period as farmers are focussing on agriculture, eventually, boosting the utilization of pesticides for crops.

