Business

IVT Powerful, fully automated wafer metal-contaminant detection System in Korea

Comment(0)

Vacuum technologies are the core fundamental covering extensive industrial areas such as the space engineering, the biotechnology, the material engineering and the chemical engineering. To respond various demands for such fundamentals, we are producing/supplying various products from small devices and large scaled equipment including vacuum devices for researches, semiconductor testing devices, display process equipment, furnaces for semiconductors and valves for chemical applications.
We promise to make our best efforts to provide the best products through non-stop quality improvements and technological innovations based on continuous efforts and passions with young and highly experienced talents to become the trusted Main Partner by customers. Also, we promise to utilize our full power in equipment/part development projects as a partner of Samsung Electronics, Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science, National Fusion Research Institute and other prominent research organizations in Korea.
WCS (Wafer Contamination Scanner):
Powerful, fully automated wafer metal-contaminant detection System. Developed in collaboration with a major semiconductor Company.
Key characteristics include the following:
• Fully automated and equipped with EFEM, automatic calibration for quantitative analysis
• Patented scanning nozzle works on various wafer surfaces including hydrophobic and hydrophilic surfaces, patterned wafer and glasses.
• Chemical supply system that automatically residue removal, which improves safety.
• Flexible scan mode (i.e. full, radial, sector, chip mapping) and can be customized
• Higher etching speed from its improved nebulizer and spraying knife
WCS (Wafer Contamination Scanner) M300:
WCS-M300 utilizes ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry) for further detecting and characterizing metal trace on wafer surface. Agilent sensor used (others sensors can be adopted).
• Inductively coupled plasma ionizes the sample.
• Metal contaminant detection can detect down to one part per trillion
• Detection Limit-1X107 atoms/cm2 on 300mm wafer
• Survey Limit-over 60 elements in a single survey.
Scanning:
ν Applicable wafer materials
• extended applicability to various materials by patented scan nozzle system
• very hydrophobic ~ hydrophilic surface
• possible to scan patterned wafers and glasses
ν Scan mode
• ull, radial, edge scan and point scan
• wafer rotation & nozzle linear motion
Looking for wafer contamination scanner manufacturer and Vacuum technology based system? WCS (Wafer Contamination Scanner) Powerful, fully automated wafer metal-contaminant detection System. Developed in collaboration with a major semiconductor Company. Higher etching speed from its improved nebulizer and spraying knife.

Also Read
Business

Activated Carbon Market Size Worth $5.3 Billion By 2020Instant Noodles Market 2017 Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Demand and Upcoming Trends

Global activated carbon market size is likely to be valued at USD 5.3 billion by 2020; as per a new research report by HexaResearch. Increase in commercial & residential waste water treatment demand owing to escalation in water prices is anticipated to drive the growth. Growth in air filtration demand owing to rapid industrialization n […]
Business

Jack Martin announces New Brand Ambassador Rachel White

Jack Martin has announced the appointment of a new brand ambassador, Indian Actress and Model Rachel White. Jack Martin Electronics comes up with a unique way to promote their digital brand awareness. Every Quarter they tend to pick an influencer as their social media ambassador. This ambassador will promote each of our products on their […]
Business

Automotive Ignition Coil Market Estimated to Exhibit 4.5% CAGR through 2026

Research Report Insights delivers key insights on the global automotive ignition coil market in its latest report titled ‘Automotive Ignition Coil Market by 2026.’ The long-term outlook on the global automotive ignition coil market remains positive, with market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2016 – 2026). Among […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *