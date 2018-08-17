Godrej Seven Offers 1/2/3 BHK Apartments in Kolkata | New Launch

Godrej Group is a leading real estate giant and known for their innovative ideas & high-quality construction. The group has delivered many high-quality projects to the customers that are based on contemporary architecture and unique design. Now this group presents another luxurious residential project with the name of Godrej Seven Joka which included amazing residential features and modern amenities. The property is strategically positioned in the superb locality Joka in Kolkata where you will enjoy the excellent connectivity to the significant locations. This is a stunning residential project which offers 1 BHK, 2 BHK & 3 BHK premium apartments with top class features and facilities. This is skillfully planned residential property whose architecture has been prepared by the highly experienced architect firms.

The campus of the property is widely sprawl over many acres of the land parcel and bounded by the lush greeneries and trees. The advanced technology and modern machinery equipment are used in the development of this property. The campus of Godrej Joka property has included several residential towers with basement+ ground+ upper floors. Every floor has well-maintained and Vastu compliant apartments which included a big hall, living room, bedroom, modular kitchen, and washroom. The interiors of the apartments are well-crafted by the elegant home décor designs and sophisticated furnishings. Each home has enough utility spaces, full-length French windows, a wide balcony, granite counter slab in modular kitchen, and stylish flooring fitting tiles. If you are willing to buy a luxurious home in Kolkata City then this housing property is the best choice for the renowned realty developer.

Premium Locality of Godrej Joka Kolkata Project

Godrej Joka Project is an admirable dwelling in Kolkata City where you will find all the social and residential features that are required for a perfect dwelling destination. The property has excellent connectivity to all the significant locations via 4 lane diamond harbor road (NH-117) and other major roads. This location has several transportation facilities such as metro train, railway, deluxe buses, minibusses, taxis, rickshaws, cabs etc.

The location of the project has many branded schools, colleges, institutions, banks, hospitals and clinics. Several corporate offices, business firms, and commercial belts have close proximity to the Godrej Seven property. Several shopping complexes, malls, shops, multiplexes, high-end hotels and recreational zones are nearly situated to the project. Godrej Joka location is the best residential destination in the Kolkata city where you will find premium residential features and live a luxury lifestyle.

