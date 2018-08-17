Uncategorized

Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market to Reach US$3.5 Bn by 2020

A market study on the global metal and ceramic injection molding market has been published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), a market intelligence and research firm. According to the research report, the global metal and ceramic injection molding market stood at US$1.6 bn in 2013 and is expected to develop at a CAGR of 11.50% during the period from 2014 to 2020.The research report, titled “Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020”, estimates the overall value of the global metal and ceramic injection molding market to be US$3.5 bn by the end of 2020.The report states that the automotive industry was the biggest end user of metal and ceramic injection molding in 2013, occupying more than 20% of the overall market. Huge amount of investment by manufacturers in the metal and ceramic injection molding industry is significantly driving this market.

Apart from this, analysts expect the inflow of investment in the global medical and healthcare industry to fuel the powder injection molding market during the forecast period. This subsequently is anticipated to aid the growth of the metal and ceramic injection molding market across the globe.The report also cites that the development in the electronics and defense sectors will stimulate the demand for the metal and ceramic injection molding over the forecast period.

 

The report geographically segments the global metal and ceramic injection molding market in to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Among these, the market for metal and ceramic injection molding in Asia Pacific leads the global industry. The presence of large-scale industries such as electronics and automotive in huge number is the key reason for this growth of this regional market.The market in Asia Pacific held more than 45% of the global market for metal and ceramic injection molding in 2013. The report expect this regional market to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Other regional market such as North America and Europe are also expected to register stable growth owing to the expansion of the automotive and medical and healthcare sectors in these regions, states the research report.

The report also profiles the key participants in the global market for metal and ceramic injection molding in order to provide a detailed analysis of prevalent competitive landscape. Advanced Materials Technologies Pte Ltd., CMG Technologies Ltd., ARC Group Worldwide Inc., Epson Atmix Corp., Kinetics Climax Inc., Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd., Plansee Holding AG, Nippon Piston Ring Co Ltd., and PSM Industries are the major companies operating in the global metal and ceramic injection molding market profiled in the report.

