Tech

Engaging with Customers More Intelligently with SAP C/4HANA

Comment(0)

August 2018: Knack Systems creating a positive customer engagement with SAP C/4HANA in a webinar session on Wednesday, 22 August 2018, 2 PM to 3 PM ET.

SAP recently launched C/4HANA, a solution that complements S/4HANA―the ERP suite of SAP, which has been ruling the market since the past three years.
And what we know for a fact is how the C/4HANA suite of solutions offers multiple undeniable advantages, especially to firms that wish to unlock their growth potential.
Want to learn how your peers are using SAP C/4HANA to focus on one system of record, one version of the truth, and one platform to ensure 100% customer satisfaction?
Sign up for our webinar “Transform your customer experience leveraging SAP C4HANA – SAP’s 4th-generation CRM offering” here: http://knacksystems.com/webinar-sap-c4-hana/
Our Speakers:
Tippy Lotterer

Tippy Lotterer is part of the Pre-Sales and consulting team at Knack Systems. Before Knack Systems, Tippy served SAP North America for over 15 years as a Solution Architect, specializing in Customer Relationship Management products, including those customized for Sales, Service, Marketing, and e-Commerce.

Soraya Whitehurst Diallo

Soraya is the Director of Pre-Sales at Knack Systems. She has extensive experience working with various SAP and non-SAP cloud applications. Soraya resides in Nashville, TN.

About Knack Systems

Knack Systems is a Premium Partner of SAP with a focus around Customer Management which includes Cloud Solutions, Hybrid Solutions, E-commerce and Analytics. Knack Systems provides end to end services in SAP transformation programs including solution road-maps, implementations, integration services, roll-outs, support, upgrades, testing and package evaluations.

Also Read
Tech

Military UAV Sensor Market Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2018

Market Highlights: The sensor is a device that detects physical input, such as light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any other entity, and responds by producing an output on a display or transmits the information in electronic form for further processing. Sensors are used in unmanned aerial vehicles to cater different functions such as navigation, […]
Tech

Smart Factory Market to Projected to Touch a Valuation of US$ 215.0 Bn by 2025

According to the latest market report published by Future Market Insights titled, “Smart Factory Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2015-2025,” the market was valued at US$ 51.9 Bn in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.3% from 2015 to 2025. Growth of the smart factory market is primarily driven by rising […]
Tech

Quite often, we can’t see clearly until we learn from reflecting on others’ experiences

editor

ITBirbal.com is global online B2B customer review platform for the IT services industry Nearly all organizations need to work with vendors or third-party suppliers for most technology project execution. Best practices indicate that selecting the right technology partner is more crucial, or at least as critical as deciding on the right solution or technology. Managing […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *