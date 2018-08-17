Tech

Do you have a favourite technology supplier

Comment(0)

Voting is now open for the Favourite Event Technology Supplier category of the Event Technology Awards. This award allows event professionals to vote, and ultimately, select their favourite event technology provider as the winner.
Dubbed “The People’s Choice” award, online voting will remain open until September 30 2018.
Making the shortlist this year are: Bizzabo, Brella, CadmiumCD, D2i Systems, Eventbase, Exposure Analytics, Freeman, Glisser, Goomeo, noonah, One World Rental, Shocklogic and Whova.
The companies which finish in first, second and third place will be announced at the Event Technology Awards ceremony and gala dinner which takes place on the first evening of Event Tech Live – Wednesday 7th November 2018 at the fabulous Troxy, London.
Vote for your favourite here

Also Read
Tech

Military Robots Market Research Report by Geographical Analysis and Forecast to 2023

editor

Military Robots Market – Overview According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, the global market for military robots market will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is expected to witness slow but steady growth until 2023, which will be a growing fast at a moderate CAGR […]
Tech

Power MOSFET Market Competition Intelligence

The Power MOSFET Market Competition Intelligence report provide an in-depth insight pertaining to the latest strategic developments in this arena. The report offers comprehensive coverage on the recent initiatives by the top market participants including STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, DIGI-Key Electronics and Mitsubishi […]
Tech

Ethernet Switch Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2023

Market Highlights: An Ethernet switch is a data link layer used for LAN interconnection. In general multiple LANs are connected to Ethernet switch which is referred as bridge network. By bridging the connections, the wastage of bandwidth can be reduced i.e. in the process of packet movement. In general, Ethernet switches are classified into modular […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *