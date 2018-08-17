Business

AMBEROS Launched Exclusive Collection of Round Beads Baby Teething Necklaces and Bracelets

Comment(0)

Palanga, Lithuania, Aug 17, 2018 – AMBEROS presents a new exclusive collection of baby teething necklaces and bracelets made of round beads. These necklaces and bracelets are made of 100% natural Baltic amber founded in Baltic region.

Known for pure, brilliant and exquisite wearable Baltic amber jewelry, AMBEROS latest collection excites the senses and drips with sumptuousness. “We are so excited to launch the new limited collection. I enjoyed merging round amber beads in baby teething necklaces and bracelets. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and wonderfully beautiful” says the designer. Their Luxury designs are filled with precious gemstones like Baltic amber which was appreciated for its color and natural beauty since Neolithic times.

All the Baltic Amber necklaces at AMBEROS are smoothened and polished before they are formed in beautiful amber teething necklaces and bracelets. In spite of the fact that the creation has been consistently developing in the previous years, they are as yet dealing with generally the amber manually. This way, they maintain the highest quality and the true essence of amber that reaches you and your loved ones unspoiled. They are also certified by Lithuania National Lab as it is a reliable Baltic amber manufacturer. In addition, they also provide a small Certificate of Authenticity with each ordered item.

AMBEROS guarantees that the bracelets and necklaces comply with all the safety requirements. To fully ensure you are receiving the authentic product, we also recommend choosing the necklace or bracelet of the right size. As the necklace and bracelet of your baby should be long enough to stay comfortable and for a long time.

Visit their website for detailed information about the limited collection round bead of amber teething necklaces and bracelets. For details, you can browse the online store at- https://amberosbabies.com/ or call at 0037068897759!

About the Company:
AMBEROS manufactures necklaces and bracelets made from 100% natural Baltic amber founded in Baltic region. Every single raw amber bead is tested to make sure it contains the highest amount of amber acid which helps to reduce teething pain.

Contact Information –
Name: Radvile Motuzaite
Designation: CEO
Address – Kretingos g. 62A
City – Palanga
Country – Lithuania
Zip code/ PIN code – LT-00111
Phone Number – 0037068897759
Company Email ID – info@amberosbabies.com
Website – https://amberosbabies.com/

Also Read
Business

Cow Hides Direct Is The Perfect Way To Obtain A Great Rug

editor

New York, USA — 2 April 2018 — Cow Hides Direct is a web site that has been founded as to facilitate the commerce with these amazing natural rugs so that everyone from all over the globe can benefit from the quality of the goods. The cowhide ottomans are perhaps the most popular type of […]
Business

Blockchain based fandom ecosystem token landed on Bit-Z

The fastest-growing blockchain-based fandom ecosystem token — FTI landed on Bit-Z exchange today (June 19,2018). So far, FTI has been listed on three major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX(Huobi Autonomous Digital Asset Exchange), CoinEgg and Bit-Z. Besides 27 incredibly successful investment tycoons, FansTime has also established a strategic cooperative relationship with iFensi and United Cultural Works […]
Business

Sell Your House Fast – 3 Possibilities You need to Take into consideration

editor

Are you currently looking for approaches to sell your house fast? The first believed that comes into most people’s mind would be to contact a actual estate agent and list their house for sale. Though it might be a great selection should you have adequate equity inside the house and have loads of time for […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *