Tech

Acordis Technology & Solutions Awarded Inc. 5000 Award for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Comment(0)

MIAMI, FLORIDA— Acordis Technology & Solutions, best known as the IT Solutions Provider for the Miami HEAT, has made the 2018 Inc. 5000 List for the fastest-growing private companies in America for the sixth consecutive year.

Founded in 1979, Inc. is a weekly magazine publication that highlights small businesses and startups throughout the United States. Each year, the company publishes lists of the 500 and 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies within the U.S. known as the “Inc. 500” and “Inc. 5000”.

Acordis International Corp, founded in 2007, has accomplished high sales volume in the last six years, growing its enterprise accounts, expanding into new vertical markets and giving back to the local South Florida community. Differentiating itself from competitors by the CEO’s strategically planned mentoring skills and high-quality products and services, Acordis has cemented itself as a top IT Solutions Provider in South Florida. “We are thankful to Inc. 5000 for presenting this award to Acordis for the sixth consecutive year,” says CEO Rehan Khan. “This accomplishment couldn’t have been possible without the support of the Acordis team.”

About Acordis International Corp.

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.

Also Read
Tech

Facial Recognition Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR of 13.87% Over 2023

editor

The global Facial Recognition Market was worth USD 2.78 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.96 billion by 2023, annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.87% during the forecast period. Facial Recognition Market – Report Overview: The development of the global facial recognition market is foreseen to be driven by different components, for […]
Tech

Adaptive optics Market Regional Analysis, Top Key Players, Segments, Development and Opportunities by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights: Air Management System (AMS) is referred to as a process that ensures the safety, convenient and euphoric journey. Another important part of AMS, found in different type’s aircraft type such as military, commercial, and private is a machine that works on a combination of electric and air pressurized system. The machine is also […]
Tech

Parking Management Market Global Segments, Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: Parking Management Market comprises of various programs and policies in order to make efficient use of parking resources. The growing urbanization in metropolitan areas is the reason for increasing number of vehicles and hence the need for parking management. The Parking Management Market has been segmented on the basis of component, parking site […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *