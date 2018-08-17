Overview

28th International Conference on Neuroscience and Neurochemistry during June 13-14, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain is a unique forum for the global notable academics in the field of Neurosciences and Neurochemistry where Directors, Scientists, Professors, Research scholars, Postdocs, Academic Staff are about to share their research work and acquiesce new emerging technological trends in the allied fields

Scientific Sessions

Neuroscience, Neurology, Neurological Disorders, Neurochemistry, Clinical Neurochemistry, Nanotechnology in Neurochemistry, Neural Stem Cells, Novel Diagnostic and Therapeutic advances, Neurogenesis & Neurotransmission, Neuropharmacology, Neuroimmunology and Neuropathology, Neurological Disorders, Psychiatric Disorders and Behavioral Therapy, Central Nervous System Disorders, Addiction & Psychopharmacology, Neuroinflammation, Neuro-Plasticity, Neuro-Ophthalmology, Neuroethics and Neuroscience, Neuropsychiatry, Neuroimaging

Target Audience

Neuroscience and Neurochemistry 2019 aims to gather the Researchers, principal investigators, experts, neurologists, and researchers working on the brain from academia and healthcare industry, Business Delegates, Scientists and students across the globe to provide an international forum for the dissemination of original research results, new ideas, and practical development experiences.

EVENT DETAILS

June 13-14, 2019

Event Location: Barcelona, Spain

Website: https://neurochemistry.euroscicon.com