Top 4 Issues that affect Implementation of BIM Services

The AEC industry has been marred by issues such as cost and time overruns, process inefficiency and material wastage. The traditional way of designing and erecting buildings lack the interdisciplinary coordination between the various stakeholders. Hence, it becomes difficult to keep various performance parameters in check. This is set to change soon with the governments of various developed nations adopting and issuing guidelines for the implementation of Building Modelling Information (BIM). Here we will discuss the top 4 issues that affect the implementation of BIM Services in organizations and ways to overcome them.

Issues that affect the implementation of BIM Services:

1. Resistance to Change

As is the case with any new technology, resistance to change is the principal factor in the implementation of BIM Services in any organization. AEC firms have been accustomed to designing the buildings using 2D and non-BIM 3D CAD work process. They are hesitant to make a move to BIM process. This can be overcome by educating the management on the benefits that BIM has to offer.

2. Lack of Availability of Skills within the organization

Since BIM is a newer technology, it is difficult to find “BIM-ready” employees within the organization. The management is reluctant to hire new BIM professionals due to several reasons. Moreover, there is a steep learning curve associated with BIM Modelling and its real-life application to the specific AEC discipline. Conducting training on BIM Services and elevating the existing skill sets of the employees will go a long way in the success of an organization. Training and development of the existing workforce will work positively for both: the organization as well as the employees.

3. Relevance

Most of the small and medium-sized firms believe that BIM Modelling is not appropriate for their typical projects. They believe that the complexity of the projects that they handle does not warrant the use of BIM technology. The perception is that BIM Services are useful only for large projects which are very complex. However, this is not true. Even smaller projects can be complex and be utilizing BIM technology in the various aspects of the project such as Architectural BIM, Structural BIM, and MEP BIM can aid reduction in the project time.

4. Cost

Shifting to BIM requires investment in terms of software, training and time. However, the potential benefits of BIM implementation far outweigh the costs associated. This can be understood from the fact that 75% of contractors globally reported a positive ROI in a 2014 McGraw Hill Construction BIM Study.

The issues sketched out to clarify the apprehension behind BIM acceptance. The success of BIM Modelling Implementation depends on 3 factors: Process, Culture, and Technology. The future looks bright for BIM as it is an exciting innovation of this decade and the challenges posed by it will motivate the AEC companies and its workforce to bring about new and better changes in the technology.

