The Geriatrics Nursing 2018

We, the Management and the Organizing Committee Members of the Geriatric Conference would, as a matter of first and sincere highlight would like to pass on our honest intention to pass on this formal Welcome note for all the interested participants of the Prestigious CPD accredited Conference 10th International Conference on Geriatrics Nursing and Palliative Care that is scheduled during November 19-20, 2018 at Paris, France.
Interested Participants may opt to present on any of the tracks related to Geriatrics as well as Palliative Care, besides, to name a few:
Hospice and Palliative Care
Palliative Drugs and Medication
Psychiatric Palliative Care
Oncological and Terminal Palliative Care
Neonatal and Pediatric Palliative Care
Palliative Care Management
Biology of Aging
Geriatrics Associated Neurocognitive Disorders
Aging Associated Dementia
Geriatric Care
Medication Profile Assessment
Management of Geriatric Care
Older Abuse and Aging Process
If anyone is interested to join us at our conference, please do feel free to drop a mail back at our mail. If anyone has any sorts of doubts or have any kind of queries, drop a mail at our Events Director’s desk. For more details, kindly visit our Official Webpage.
Main Website: https://geriatricsnursing.nursingconference.com/
Supporting Website: http://sites.simbla.com/7fcf6dc7-ef71-b7b1-7ef5-43578f0cd774/

