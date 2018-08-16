Lifestyle

SHUKR Abayas Transition from Springtime Essential to Summer Must-Have

As the season sets to change again, one item remains a favorite for both Muslim women and for SHUKR’s upcoming collections, the Shukr abaya.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading provider of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the west, will soon be releasing its new line of fashionable abayas as the new season approaches. SHUKR, an Islamic clothing company with current headquarters in Jordan, is proud to be able to provide inspirational fashion choices and style advice to the modern Muslim women.

Across most Islamic clothing companies, abayas seem to be the most popular garment among customers. SHUKR abayas in particular stand out because they are simple, functional, modest and fit in well with regular western wear.

What Muslim women seem to love most about the SHUKR abayas is that they are all designed with practical means in mind. Many SHUKR dresses feature deep pockets with buttons or flaps that make carrying phones, money or other items simple. Several SHUKR abayas are also nursing friendly, featuring zippers or buttons on the chest for an easier experience for mothers.

SHUKR’s Managing Director, Anas Sillwood, agrees with the popularity of the abaya. “SHUKR is inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty. We know that it often can be difficult for Muslim women in the west to find a balance between dressing modestly and feeling comfortable, but we take pride in sharing our inspiration with the Muslim women across the world.”

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrOnline.com

Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner
SHUKR Islamic Clothing
Web: www.ShukrOnline.com
Email: press@ShukrClothing.com

