Tech

Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics for Winning Epson’s 2017 Design Registrations Award

Comment(0)

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 16, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the award for Most Design Registrations in 2017 from Epson.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked his team for their yearlong efforts, and congratulated everyone who contributed to the company’s outstanding performance.

“Future achieved outstanding results for us last year,” said Lisa Liotta-Valine of Epson. “They led the way in design registrations, driving our best-in-class products to our customers in 2017.”

Epson is a world leader in quartz crystal technology and a leading supplier of high-performance components, including integrated circuits and crystal-based electronic devices.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our design registrations, and we’d like to thank Epson America for this award,” said Heather Goldsmith, Marketing Director at Future Electronics. “Epson is one of our most valued suppliers, and a leader in its field. Our team is very excited about our future together, in 2018 and beyond.”

Robert Miller, President, founded the privately held company in 1968, and believes that Future’s employees have always been the company’s greatest asset. For more information about Future Electronics, visit:www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###

Also Read
Tech

IT Operation Analytics Market 2018 Global Growth, Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Size by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: IT operational analytics helps in increasing operational efficiencies, providing better capacity planning, reducing MTTR/MTTI by up to 70% and also helps in growing the overall business efficiency. IT operations analytics helps in automating the process of collecting, organizing, and identifying patterns in highly distributed, diverse and fast-changing service and application data. This aids […]
Tech

Target Drones Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017 – 2023

Market Highlights: Target drone is a kind of unmanned aerial vehicle. Target drones can be used for ground targets, aerial targets, underwater targets, and sea surface targets. It is popularly used in the defense industry mostly for training in anti-aircraft warfare. Besides, it is used to simulate manned aircraft in radar, counter-air defense, and homeland […]
Tech

Hyper Scale Data Centers Market Recent Study Segments, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Market Highlights: Hyper Scale is can be explained as the optimum distribution of huge data in the environment to access the required information efficiently. The hyper scale data centers are generally adopted by cloud service providers and house cloud-based resources. Hyper Scale data centers have multiple number of architectures that are designed to provide a […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *