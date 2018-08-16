Radiotherapy Market Analysis (2018-2023) – Market Data Forecast

Radiation treatment, otherwise called radiotherapy, is one of the fundamental ways of cancer treatment. Radiation therapy utilizes X-beams to pulverize tumour cells so that they can’t increase. Radiation treatment can be utilized to treat initial stages of the tumour or progressed cancer. It can likewise be utilized to diminish the extent of growth and ease the pain and inconvenience caused by cancer.

View Sample Report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-radiotherapy-market-815/request-sample

The global Radiotherapy Market was worth $6.12 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6%, to reach $8.19 billion by 2023.

Read the full report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-radiotherapy-market-815/

The major factors that are driving the Radiotherapy market are major advancements in medical technology, increased access to cancer treatment, growing cases of cancer, and rising economies of countries like India.

According to a recent survey, the number of people living beyond a cancer diagnosis reached nearly 14.5 million in 2014 and is expected to rise to almost 19 million by 2024. The major constraint of the market is the rising concerns regarding the side effects of radiotherapy.

Customize report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-radiotherapy-market-815/customize-report

Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Latin America, Asia-pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market globally whereas Asia-pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to its growing medical infrastructure.

Some of the key players of radiotherapy market include Nordion Inc., RaySearch Laboratories AB, Ion Beam Applications SA, C. R. Bard Inc., Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., IsoRay Medical Inc., Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated. The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

About MarketDataForecast™-

Market Data Forecast is a market research firm offering syndicated research, consults and industry newsletters across various domains & verticals. With a well-established in-house team of experts from diverse fields and outsource research network across 100+ countries, we are the sole research providers for the majority of Fortune 500 companies. Along with the standards of reports being on par excellence, our unique services like free customization, analyst support for the period of six months post to the purchase will be the flag bearers and differentiates us from the rest. Our experience and in-depth understanding of various business environments will be a support to you and your organization in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626