Protein Supplements Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Products to 2024

Description: The Global Protein Supplement market is forecast to grow at a CAGR 6.0% to 7.0% during the forecast period 2018-2024. The growth of the market can be attributed to rising awareness about the benefits of including healthy diet & exercise and the growing demand for higher protein density in mainstream diet. Rising health awareness among the consumers drives the growth of the industry. The growing demand for fitness supplements from consumers and athletes is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. The major restrain for the global protein supplements market is availability of cheap substitutes of protein supplements along with negative publicity & false claims affect the reputation of the protein supplement industry.

Protein powder dominates the protein supplements market due to increase in demand from athletes, body builders, and casual exercisers. Ready to drink segment is expected to witness fastest growth rate.
Online stores accounted for majority sales due to increasing number of internet users, ease of access, fast paced lifestyle, 24/7 availability, convenience and access to wide options.

North America is expected to be the largest region in terms of market share in protein supplements market which is then followed by Europe. The primary factor driving the market growth in North America and Europe is the growing demand for fitness supplements from consumers and athletes.
The prominent players operating in the global protein supplements market:
Abbott Laboratories, Hormel (CytoSport), Transparent Labs, The Nature’s Bounty Co., NOW Foods, JYM Supplement Science, RSP Nutrition, Nutrabolt, BPI Sports LLC, Glanbia Plc, Forever Living Inc, Melaleuca Inc, Dymatize Enterprises LLC, DSM, Amway Corp, GlaxoSmithKline, etc.

The report analyses the global protein supplements market by source, raw material, product, distribution channel and application.

By source
• Animal based
• Plant based.
By Raw Material
• Whey
• Casein
• Soy
• Pea
• Others (egg protein, wheat, rice, canola and collagen).
Based on product
• Protein powder
• Protein bars
• Ready to drink
• Others.
The Distribution Channel
• Supermarkets and hypermarkets
• Online stores
• Convenience stores
• Drug stores
• Others (chemist, speciality sports store).
By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa.

