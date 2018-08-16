Pressure Pumping 2018 Market Size and Share | Global Industry Growth Analysis, Competitive Market Strategies and Regional Outlook To 2027

Pressure Pumping Global Market – Overview:

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Pressure Pumping is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The global Pressure Pumping market is forecasted to demonstrate an exponential growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping, CAGR during the estimated period (2018 – 2027).

Global increasing demand for energy cross the globe has resulted in rapid increase in the offshore drilling activities to meet the increasing demand, which ultimately has provided significant boost to the Pressure Pumping market. However, stringent government regulation as well as high installation cost of pressure pumping systems are the factors may hinder the market growth of the Pressure Pumping Market.

Pressure pumping is a propagation of fractures through layers of rock using pressurized fracturing fluid and pumping the cement into the well bore to complete it. It is primarily used to extract resources from low permeability reservoirs such as shale gas, and unconventional liquids, which are difficult to recover through regular drilling procedures.

Global Pressure Pumping Market – Competitive Analysis:-

Manufacturers operating in the market strive to deliver innovative solutions that improve the design and manufacturing processes of business around the world. Focusing upon the competitive edge, Pressure Pumping equipment manufacturers strive to develop products that can deliver optimal efficient, convenience and reliability. Utilizing their international and regional presence, these manufacturers assure their customers with the consistency in product & service quality. Manufacturers strive to develop their product portfolio with a wide range of Pressure Pumping for every application.

Industry News:-

In January 2016, Trican Well Service Ltd announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Keane Group, a privately-held, U.S. based well completion services company for the sale of Trican’s United States pressure pumping business. The agreed purchase price for the disposition is USD 200 million, or CDN 285 million.

In March 2017, Trican and Canyon to combine to create premier canadian pressure pumping company

Industry Top Key Players:-

Some of the key players in the Pressure Pumping market are Weatherford International, China Oilfield Services Ltd., Halliburton Company, Saipem S.p.A., Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes and Superior Energy Services

Global Pressure Pumping Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the Pressure Pumping market. The U.S. accounts for the largest market share in the North American region. The advancements in unconventional drilling technologies, which have attracted capital for oil and gas drilling projects. Additionally, vast hydrocarbon resources in the U.S. Shale basins and continuous offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico region, are driving the demand of the market.

Asia Pacific and Europe are the other major market for the Pressure Pumping. Increasing demand for energy due to urbanization & industrialization from the countries such as India, China, and Indonesia among others driving the demand of the market in Asia Pacific region. The Europe Pressure Pumping market is expected to be dominated by countries such as U.K, Norway and Russia. New discovery of oil has been found in the Laptev Sea offshore Northern Russia and several drilling projects have been approved in the Russian Arctic sea region closer to the North Pole are the factors driving the market in the region. It is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.