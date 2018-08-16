Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone (PVPP) Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone (PVPP) is a highly cross-linked modified version of polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP). PVPP is also known as crospovidone, crospolividone, cross-linked polyvidone, or cross-linked homopolymer of 1-ethenyl-2-pyrrolidon. PVP is a water-soluble polymer, however, PVPP is not. Although PVPP is not soluble in water due to its heavily cross-linked structure, it is still capable to absorb water and bulge swiftly, which generates a swelling force in the aqueous solution.

PVPP is an inactive power, with a white to light-yellow appearance. It has hygroscopic or water-attracting properties with exceptional swelling characteristics. It is primarily used in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries due to its binding and dispersing properties.

Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone Market: Trends and Segmentation

PVPP is available as a commercial product in technical grades, with various specifications and trade names. For instance, Lambson Limited offers PVPP under the trade name of Vipy-Clar, available as Vipy-Clar 10 and Vipy-Clar 730. Another example is Ashland, which offers its food-grade PVPP under the trademark, Polyclar; while Merck KGaA offers its food-grade PVPP called as Divergan RS. BASF SE offers pharmaceutical grade PVPP under the name, Kollidon CL.

PVPP is generally employed in aqueous suspensions in order to treat beverages such as beer and wine. PVPP is used to extract foam and impurities food & beverage suspensions. It is used to remove haze or its precursors from beer. Haze is primarily caused by compounds such as polyphenol and protein complexes. PVPP selectively adsorbs the polyphenols and proteins that cause turbidity in beer. The complex formed between PVPP and the haze-causing compounds is removed during the filtration process of the beer. PVPP can also be used for treating the discoloration of wine caused by age. It is also effective in inhibiting oxidative browning and in eliminating the brown by-products from white wines.

PVPP is typically employed as a tablet disintegrant in pharmaceutical applications, although it can also function as a tablet binder. PVPP is widely used as a tablet disintegrant owing to its highly hydrophilic character, rapid moisture adsorption, and good swelling properties. When employed as a binder in pharmaceutical tablets, PVPP can enhance the performance of the polymer in spray, dry, and wet granulations.

On the basis of end-user, the market for polyvinylpolypyrrolidone can be segmented into pharmaceuticals and food & beverages.

Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone Market: Region-wise Outlook

PVPP is classified as non-hazardous under the current legislations in Europe and the U.S. It can be used in direct tablet formation of a variety of drugs (such as sulfadiazine, phenacetin, phenazone, or pancreatin) without the need for granulation. The market for PVPP is well-established in Europe and North America. However, in comparison with these mature markets, usage of PVPP in the rest of the world is low. Nevertheless, demand for PVPP is comparatively high in the developed countries than in the developing ones.

Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the polyvinylpolypyrrolidone market include Ashland, Lambson Limited, BASF SE, and Merck KGaA.

