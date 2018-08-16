Environment

Oil Field Chemicals Market to Expand To CAGR 5% By 2022 | Industry Sales Revenue and Growth Factors Analysis Research Report

Comment(0)

Market Highlights:-

Oil & Gas industry is one of the major revenue generating industries which has pushed the market for exploration and production activities, where, oil field chemicals market is one of them. In other words, the growth in the Oil & Gas industry will create a positive impact on the market for global oil field chemicals. This market is majorly influenced by the increasing crude oil production. The current oil price dynamics is anticipated to affect the overall market growth as the declining crude oil price may offset the profit margins of the specialty oilfield chemicals manufacturers. Deep-water and unconventional reserves exploration requires specialized and sophisticated chemicals. With the current oil market scenario, formulating them will be an expensive task. Therefore, the Oil Field Chemicals Market is projected to register a moderate CAGR ~5% during the forecast period. However, the sale of production chemicals is not expected to be as affected as chemicals used in drilling, stimulation, and other applications. 

 

Industry News:-

In November, 2017 – Schlumberger inaugurated the newly expanded reservoir rock and fluid analysis laboratory located in Houston, Texas. The state-of-the-art lab enables petro technical experts to better leverage physical and digital rock and fluid analysis for comprehensive reservoir characterization.

 

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1755

 

In July, 2017 – Schlumberger announced an agreement to acquire a majority (51%) equity interest in Eurasia Drilling Company Limited.

In August, 2017 – Microsoft and Halliburton announced plans to enter into a strategic alliance to drive digital transformation across the oil and gas industry.

 

Top Key Players:-

The major competitors in the Oil Field Chemicals market include AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Schlumberger, Halliburton (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Kemira Oyj (Finland) Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), and Clariant (Switzerland) among others.

 

Regional Analysis of Oil Field Chemicals:-

North America is the leading region for this market mainly due to the increased exploration activities in USA and Canada. The increasing exploration activities in this region have in turn resulted in an increase in the Oilfield Chemicals market. Although there exists political instability in the Middle East, this region is expected to register high growth rate in the forecast period due to increasing trend of deep water exploration and working in high temperatures which require much more expensive Oilfield Chemicals.

 

Browse Complete Report For Detail Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/oil-field-chemicals-market-1755 

 

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Also Read
Environment

Electric Motors Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Application and 2023 Opportunity Research Forecast Report

Market Overview: – The global Electric motors market is majorly driven by increase in demand for energy efficient electric motors. The increase in environmental awareness is leading to greater adoption of the motors which provide energy efficiency, and thus contribute significantly to the growth of the electric motors market. The increase in the use of […]
Environment

Solar Street Lighting Market Future Growth and Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends | Industry Forecast To Grow At 21.02%Cagr till 2023

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Solar Street Lightings Report -Forecast to 2023”. Market Overview:- Solar power is gaining popularity […]
Environment

Offshore Decommissioning 2018 Market Size, Industry New Tech Developments & Regional Outlook from 2018 To 2023

Market Highlights:- The process of decommissioning of offshore oil and gas platforms, is critical in terms of environmental protection concerns, as it has probable effects on the marine ecosystem, along with disposal of hazardous substances. Offshore decommissioning encompasses different activities for removal of installations, namely, project management, engineering and planning, permitting and regulatory compliance, platform […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *