Health and Wellness

New Treatment Options For Men Suffering From Enlarged Prostate

Comment(0)

Al Khayal Medical Centre
Dubai Healthcare City
Al Razi Building 64,
Block C/D 3013
Dubai, UAE

Telephone: +971 4 276500
Email: drshawket@alkhayalclinic.com

An enlarged prostate is a health condition that is known to affect men over the age of 50 years. The prostate is a small gland found in the male reproductive system. As men grow older the cell glands can begin to multiply which causes an enlarged prostate. There are several risk factors for enlarged prostate which include genetics, heart disease, diabetes and obesity. Some men with this condition may experience mild symptoms, while others suffer from more severe symptoms. However, the problem starts when the conditions begins to affect the overall quality of life.

When the symptoms are severe, the prostate will clamp down on the urethra and make passing urine from the bladder difficult. In addition, patients will experience frequent urination, urinary leakage and urinary tract infections.

An enlarged prostate must be treated by a urologist in Dubai. If left untreated it can lead to other complications like bladder stones, urinary retention and kidney damage. While there are effective treatments to treat an enlarged prostate there are a number of home remedies to ease the symptoms.

Like numerous health issues are known to improve through regular exercise, the same can be said for an enlarged prostate. Low to moderate exercise which includes walking and pelvic strengthening exercises will reduce the discomfort and help control urination. Dr. Shawket Alkhayal notes that, “Resistance aerobics and exercises such as swimming and lifting weights will also relieve the symptoms. In addition, you can also try jogging, running and playing basketball”

Obesity and weight gain can be contributing factors to an enlarged prostate. Eliminating the excess fat through exercise will improve urinary symptoms. The added bonus of losing weight is that it reduces the risk of prostate cancer.

A person’s lifestyle and diet can affect the health of their prostate. For example, the best diet for this condition is a combination of high fish intake, low red meat, or sources of fiber and protein, fruits and vegetables. Patients can also incorporate foods with Omega 3 fatty acids such as tuna, salmon and sardine.

Additionally, patients can incorporate pumpkins seeds into their daily diet. Pumpkin seeds are rich in Zinc and will boost the immune system. It contains diuretic properties that can treat difficulties with urination.

Dr. Shawket Alkhayal advises patients to visit the clinic and get treatment for this condition as it can be treated successfully at Al Khayal Medical Center through minimally invasive and pain-free methods.

About Dr. Shawket Alkhayal
Dr. Shawket Alkhayal is a top penile surgeon in the country with more than two decades of experience. He is the Head of Urology at the Benenden Hospital in Kent, Head of Department at the American Hospital in Dubai and established Al Khayal Medical Centre for Urology and Andrology in Dubai in 2014.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Appendicitis Market Definition, Symptoms and Treatments Review 2018

editor

Market Synopsis of the Global Appendicitis Market Inflammation of the appendix is known as appendicitis. Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, fever, and abdominal tenderness are common symptoms of appendicitis. The condition can be diagnosed by imaging test such as abdominal X-ray, ultrasonography, CT scan, and laparoscopy. CT scan is found to be […]
Health and Wellness

Internal Fixators Devices Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2017 – 2025

Internal fixator devices are the devices used to stabilize and support fractured bones to help a patient carry the body’s weight as well as movements. internal fixators devices are advanced versions of casts and splints that relatively reduce the length of hospital stay and also decrease the risk of infections. The choice of internal fixator […]
Health and Wellness

S-MAN offers Single Platform for Multiple Medical Solutions

editor

S-Man (Single Medical Account Number) offers you a centralized flow of health care eliminating one of the major problems of the health care Industry which is paper perceptions and printed medical reports. A platform of Indian Medical Industry where all doctors and Medicinal outlets come on one Platform. S-MAN is the first Global platform to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *