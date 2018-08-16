Nerve Stimulators Market 2018 Growth Analysis | Topmost Players and Segmentation – Outlook till 2023

The report for “Global Nerve Stimulator Market” of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. Outlook till 2023

Nerve Stimulator Market – Highlights

Nerve stimulation is considered as a gold standard technique for the treatment of treat different types of health problems such as joint, or bone problems that occur in case of osteoarthritis or fibromyalgia, or low back pain, neck pain, neurological disorders, overactive bladder, and others. Nerve Stimulators Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

According to a study published in Research and Reports’ Urology journal in 2014, it is found that nerve stimulation is an effective intervention for OAB patients, who are not responsive to pharmacologic therapy. Even in case of neurological disorders, complex seizures are not being controlled by medication. Vagal nerve stimulation is most commonly recommended when medications aren’t effective. Among neurological disorders, nerve stimulation therapy is most commonly used for epilepsy and depression. The most commonly used nerve stimulators are deep brain stimulator (DBS), vagus nerve stimulator (VNS), and spinal cord stimulator (SCS).

Request Premium Sample Copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5258

Rising incidence of chronic health problems, technological improvements, increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures, increasing geriatric population, and improvement in reimbursement policies are the key factors driving the nerve stimulators market.

However, the high cost of treatment and lack of skilled or trained physicians may hinder the growth of the market to an extent.

Nerve Stimulator Market – Key Players:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cochlear

Medtronic

St Jude Medical

Cyberonics

Aleva Neurotherapeutics

NeuroPace

And others.

Nerve Stimulator Market – Segmentation

The global nerve stimulators market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-users.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into deep brain stimulator (DBS), vagus nerve stimulator (VNS), and spinal cord stimulator (SCS).

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as chronic pain, depression, dystonia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and others.

On the basis of the end -users, the market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospital & clinics, and trauma centers.

Get Customized Report with niche Segments, exhaustive Overview and Vital Players at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5258

Nerve Stimulator Market – Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the nerve stimulators market owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, a well-developed technology, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of the leading players. According to a study published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence journal in 2017, more than 100 million adult Americans are living with chronic pain. Chronic low back pain and headaches are the most commonly diagnosed conditions. It is also stated that conditions are more prevalent in women than men i.e. 34.3% in women, and 26.7% in men in the U.S.

Europe holds the second position in the nerve stimulators market. It is expected that the support provided by the government bodies for research & development, along with a well-developed technology drives the market in the European region.

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Increasing need for cost-effective nerve stimulators, rapidly improving technology, and the presence of huge patient pool drive the growth of this market in Asia Pacific region.

The Middle East and Africa hold the least share in the market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in the African region.

Major TOC of Nerve Stimulator Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

6 Global Nerve Stimulator Market by Type

7 Global Nerve Stimulator Market by Applications

8 Global Nerve Stimulator Market by End Users

9 Global Nerve Stimulator Market by Regions

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profile

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

Get Prime Discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5258

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com