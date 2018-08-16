Medical Aesthetics Devices Market Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

Aesthetics Medical Devices are increasingly preferred by Millennials

Market Overview

Medical Aesthetics Devices Market is valued at USD 0.70 Billion in the year 2018 and it is expected to reach USD 1.18 Billion by the end of 2023 with 10.94% CAGR. Aesthetic devices are those devices which enhance the looks of impairments related to the person aesthetic appearance. It has Surgical and Non surgical applications.

Factors affecting market growth:

Rapid growth in number of Cosmetics procedures. (+)

Rise in demand of minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries (+)

Increase in road accidents and trauma cases. (+)

High incidence of breast cancer and rise in count of cosmetology surgeons. (+)

Side effects allied with these processes may impact on growth of the market. (-)

High cost of treatment and low reimbursement are restraining the market growth. (-)

Market Segmentation

The Global Medical Aesthetics Devices market is geographically segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

North America is holding the highest market share followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is dominating the global market owing to a huge amount of surgical procedures performed in the developing countries like South Korea, Japan, and China each year. Furthermore, increasing disposable income along with the existence of a large pool of working population is creating demand for aesthetic procedures in these countries.

Key players:

Some of the key players in the global medical aesthetic market are Allergan, Cynosure, Johnson & Johnson, LCA Pharmaceutical, Galderma Pharma, Solta Medical, Cutera, Focus Medical, Human Med Ag, Genzyme Corporation, Alcon Inc. and Alma Lasers.

