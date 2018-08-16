Market Research on Industrial Starch Market 2023

The report ” Industrial Starch Market by Source (Corn, Wheat, Potato, Cassava), by Type (Native Starch, Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners (Modified Starch, Other Derivatives & Sweeteners)), by Application (Feed, Food & Beverages, Paper Industry), by Form (Liquid, Dry), and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2018–2023)”, The Industrial Starch Market was worth USD 82.56 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.71%, to reach USD 114.23 billion by 2023. The key factors such as growth in demand for adhesives in various industries and rise in demand for convenience foods are driving the growth of this market.

By source, the corn segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of source, the Industrial Starch market has been segmented into Corn, Wheat, Potato, and Cassava. In 2018, the corn segment accounted for the largest share of the global Industrial Starch market due to its low cost & high production of corn.

By type, the Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of type, the Industrial Starch market has been segmented into Native Starch, Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners. In 2018, the Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners segment accounted for the largest share of the global Industrial Starch market due to lesser restrictions and good functionalities.

By application, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of application, the Industrial Starch market has been segmented into Feed, Food & Beverages, Paper Industry. In 2018, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the global Industrial Starch market due to its high variances in functionality and rise in the use of starch in beverage industries.

By form, the liquid segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of form, the Industrial Starch market has been segmented into liquid & dry types. In 2018, the liquid segment accounted for the largest share of the global Industrial Starch market. The growth in this segment is due to the high efficacy of the liquid form of starch.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2018

Asia – Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Industrial Starch market in 2018, followed by Europe. APAC is predicted to grow at a higher rate in the coming future whereas Europe is predicted to be in a stagnant position.

The various players in the Industrial Starch market include Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Roquette Frères, The Tereos Group, Grain Processing Company, Royal Cosun, Altia Industrial Services.

