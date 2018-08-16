Market Research on Healthcare Information Exchange Market 2023

Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) involves the digital movement of health-related data among companies according to nationally recognized requirements. HIE objectives help in the facilitation of the admission and retrieval of medical facts to provide safer, timelier, efficient, effective, equitable patient-focused care. It allows collaboration between healthcare stakeholders, reduces administrative obligations, and provides greater transparency in the healthcare area.

Healthcare Information Exchange is considered to be an integral and significant element of Health Information technology (HIT) infrastructure. It refers to the deployment of healthcare statistics electronically so that you can convey healthcare stakeholders all collectively. These stakeholders include labs, nurses, patients, pharmacists, doctors, and numerous healthcare companies.

Sample Request: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-healthcare-information-exchange-market-1668/request-sample

The global Healthcare Information Exchange market was calculable to be around $1174.58 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 9.2%, to reach $1823.88 million by 2023.

Report Link: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-healthcare-information-exchange-market-1668/

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing need for access to health records, rising awareness about healthcare information exchange technology, increasing collaborations between the stakeholders are among the crucial growth promoting factors which can be riding the market for healthcare information exchange. Additionally, the growing consciousness concerning the health information change thanks to the presence of government and non-profit organizations, which include Healthcare data and control systems Society (HIMSS), is the foremost element expected to power the increase of the aforementioned enterprise over the forecast period.

However, issues such as the need of sizable infrastructural investments and privacy concerns are predicted to avert the increase of this market to a certain extent.

Customized Report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-healthcare-information-exchange-market-1668/customize-report

Market Segmentation:

Based on geography the global Healthcare Information exchange market is analyzed beneath numerous areas particularly, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East and Africa. North America held the most important sales percentage of healthcare statistics change market in 2016. The Asia Pacific vicinity is expected to have profitable increase opportunities during the next few years due to the developing affected person population, which necessitates the implementation of these efficient systems. Also, the growing healthcare expenditure internationally is putting severe pressure on the governments to improve their efficiency with regards to healthcare expenses.

The major share holders of the market include Aetna Medcity, eClinical Works (U.S.), Relay Health, Medecision, Epic Corporation Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Relay Health Corporation (U.S.), Infor Inc. (U.S.), Intersystems, Optum Inc. (U.S.), Alere Wellogic, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.), Covisint Corporation (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S.), and Orion Health (New Zealand).

Scope of the report

• The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

• The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

• What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626