Influenza Diagnostics Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2023

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market is growing moderately. Influenza or flu is one of the common medical condition which occur in seasonal epidemics and shows an acute illness with variable degrees of systemic symptoms which ranges from mild fatigue to respiratory failure and death. Influenza B is most common type of flu. Influenza infection can create health complications which may be deadly, but early diagnosis of influenza can reduces the chances of further complications. According the World Health organization, there are almost 600 million cases of influenza worldwide. The increasing demand for advanced diagnostic products and kits, increasing R&D funding for new innovative products and increasing healthcare expenditure are major driving factors for this market. The Global Influenza Diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 700.7 million by 2023 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of ~5.8% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3142

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report about the global influenza diagnostics market. This report expects 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023. In terms of cash, this market is expected to grow with US $ 700.7 mn by 2023. This report analyzes the market, potential for growth during the forecast period, market sizes around the world, key players in the market, product launches and latest research and development (R&D). The global influenza diagnostics market is on the basis of types, tests, and region. The segmentation of types comprises of type A flu, type B flu, type C flu. The three forms of type A are bird flu, seasonal flu, and Swine flu. On the basis of direct fluorescent antibody (DFA) tests, molecular tests, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification (NASBA) tests, rapid influenza detection tests (RIDT), serological assays, simple amplification-based assays (SAMBA) and loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based assays (LAMP). Serological assays are segmented into primary serological tests, secondary serological tests, and tertiary serological tests. Primary serological tests cover enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescent antibody technique (IFAT) and radioimmunoassay (RIA). Secondary Serological tests include agglutination tests, complement fixation tests (CFT), precipitation tests, serum neutralization tests (SNT) and toxin-antitoxin test.

Key Players for Global Influenza Diagnostics Market:

Some of the key players in this market are: Alere (US), BD (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Cepheid (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Hardy Diagnostics(us), LifeSign LLC.(US), Meridian Bioscience, Inc.(US), Quidel Corporation (US), Roche Molecular Systems Inc.(Switzerland), Sekisui Diagnostics (US)

Segments:

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market has been segmented on the basis of type of flu which comprise Type A flu (Seasonal flu, Swine Flu, Bird Flu), type B flu, Type C flu. On the basis of type of test it segmented into Molecular Tests, Rapid Influenza Detection Tests (RIDT), Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Tests, Nucleic Acid Sequence-based Amplification (NASBA) Tests, Serological Assays, Simple Amplification-based Assays (SAMBA), Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification-based Assays (LAMP), and Others. Serological assays further sub segmented into Primary Serological tests (Enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), Immuno fluorescent antibody technique (IFAT), Radio immuno assay (RIA), Secondary Serological tests (Agglutination tests, Complement fixation tests (CFT), Precipitation tests, Serum neutralization tests (SNT), Toxin-antitoxin test), and Tertiary serological tests.

Regional Analysis of Global Influenza Diagnostics Market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, North America is believed to be the largest market for Global Influenza Diagnostics due to advanced healthcare facilities and increasing presence of major players in this region. Moreover, the European market second largest market for Global Influenza Diagnostics. In Europe, Western Europe accounts the largest market share. While Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at significant rate in the Global Influenza Diagnostics market during the forecasted period. Middle East and Africa is likely to have a limited growth in the market due to less awareness of these therapies and treatment.

Apply for Exclusive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/3142

Detailed Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Mega Trends

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Porters Five Forces

5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Investment Opportunity Analysis

…Continued

Send An Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3142

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com