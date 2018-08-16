Business

Hire Perfect Wedding Photo Booth Melbourne

Renting a photo booth is not an easy task as they are numerous options available in the market. Diamond Booth Events is one that offers perfect photo booths that fit into your budget and your requirements. It is the leading photo booth rental provides in Melbourne. They offer hours of fun and entertainment to your visitors. Moreover, offers the memories for the years to come.
Diamond Booth Events motto is to provide high-quality photo booths, so as to offer first class photos right at the event within a few seconds. They provide a well designed open photo booth that can be easily moved and placed anywhere at the event. This open photo booth allows the guests to take some large and unique shots as their no barriers to limit the size of the people.

Diamond Booth Events takes your wedding event to the next level and your guest will definitely say wow. They are an ideal option for all types of events that include wedding, corporate events and many more. They digital copy of all your photos and also offers gifs after the event. You would surely fall in love with the pictures and you will tend to keep them for future display.

With Diamond Booth Events You Will Be Receiving:
• You will not pay any delivery fee if you are within the 30 km of Melbourne.
• On site, a technician is provided to guide you to the event.
• Hi-resolution quality prints are offered
• Customized graphic logo and text is printed on the bottom of the pictures
• Fun props are included
• Wedding photo booths are offered at affordable packages

Do you want to hire the photo booth for your next event, log to http://diamondboothevents.com.au/

Contact Details:
Diamond Booth Events
Doncaster,
Melbourne,
Australia
3108
Phone: 0407 418 860
Email: info@diamondboothevents.com.au

