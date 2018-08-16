Business

Hire Experienced Personal Injury Attorney in NH

Hage Hodes is a leading general practice law firm, the founders of this firm are providing the legal services from more than 30 years which is located in Manchester, New Hampshire which takes less than an hour from Boston. They have a compassionate and dedicated team of lawyers who will provide effective and responsive representation for your legal issues. They have long relationships with the national and international law firms to serve their clients with specialized services beyond the borders of NH and Massachusetts.

At Hage Hodes, you can get the free consultation about your personal injury issues and also get a professional attorney who is skilled at navigating all the personal injury issues. If you were injured due to somebody’s negligence and worried about the personal injury claim, the trial attorney Douglas J. Miller and Kathleen A. Davidson have an extensive experience in dealing with injury claim of the clients and the expert litigation attorney can aggressively pursue your claim if necessary. The personal injury may be caused due to some different circumstances as follows:

• Car/Truck crashes and Motorcycle accidents
• Severe head trauma/ Brain injuries
• Toxic/ environmental exposure
• School and institutional negligence
• Sexual assault

Hage Hodes is a full-service law firm that also provides expert lawyers Jamie N. Hage and Katherine E. Hedges who have great expertise in handling all the business problems and can give you the best advice and solutions in business and corporate law.

Hage Hodes is a small firm that has strong business and ethical values as they provide creative solutions for any type of problems from local to international level. They also provide the best solutions and advice for employment law, family law, intellectual property, insurance law, probate court and real estate law.

To hire the attorney of Hage Hodes for any type of legal issues just feel free to visit: https://hagehodes.com/ https://hagehodes.com/

Contact details:

1855 Elm Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-668-2222
800-588-8886 (NH & MASS)
603-641-6333 Fax
Email:info@hagehodes.com

