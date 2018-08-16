Business

GreatFence.com Provides Rust-Free, Easy Installation Aluminum Fences for Any Property

The gates and fence manufacturer in the U.S., GreatFence.com, has a wide selection of durable and long-lasting aluminum fences that provide superior security to any property.

[Houston, 8/16/2018] – GreatFence.com offers a range of excellent quality aluminum fences ideal for residential, commercial, or industrial properties. The selection of fences is rust-free, easy to install and 100 percent made in America.

GreatFence.com explains that the company customizes all orders in its factory in Michigan, so they can provide the newest stocks. Customers will also receive their orders within two to two and a half weeks upon placement.

Securing Properties

According to GreatFence.com, homeowners can choose from a variety of aluminum fences to find the right style that will suit their homes. Each style varies in top design, spaces, and pickets.

Aluminum fence is ideal for securing backyards, gardens, swimming pools, or small ranches. The company adds that each fence undergoes rail strength test to determine if it can resist horizontal force.

Moreover, there are aluminum fences that are strong enough for commercial properties. These fences will give the protection that a building needs because their panels have bigger pickets and rails with eight metal support ribs.

GreatFence.com states that aluminum fences for industrial application are the company’s flagship product as it provides the ultimate security barrier for high traffic areas. Additionally, this type of fencing is excellent for schools, retail centers, storage units, and other areas that need maximum security.

The Features of Aluminum Fences

Aluminum is an excellent material for fencing since it is lightweight and does not rust over time. Even exposure to high or low temperature will not turn the material brittle.

Furthermore, aluminum is more durable than steel, wrought iron, or vinyl fences. Based on its characteristics, aluminum fences are a long-lasting option for many properties.

GreatFence.com says that aluminum fences are maintenance-free, so property owners do not have to spend extra cash. For those who prefer a do-it-yourself setup, the company has a section where customers can learn the installation process.

About GreatFence.com

GreatFence.com is the leading fence and gate supply company in the U.S., serving thousands of homes and businesses for over 12 years. The company manufactures fences and gates within the country and uses premium materials for high-quality results. For more information, visit https://www.greatfence.com today.

