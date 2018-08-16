Global Bladder Cancer Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Geriatric population is expected to act as a promoter to bladder cancer incidences”

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on global bladder cancer. It is estimated that the market is augmenting with a notable growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The market is augmenting due to increasing incidence of bladder cancer globally and high prevalence of bladder cancer in the geriatric population. The geriatric population is also growing significantly globally. The global bladder cancer is segmented on the basis of cancer type, therapy and by diagnosis method. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, competitive landscape, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, and analyst insights of the market.

A bladder is a hollow, balloon-shaped organ of the urinary system. Its cancer is a tumor which starts in the cells of the bladder. Generally, bladder cancer starts in cells of the urothelium. When the cancer is only in the urothelium, it is called non-invasive bladder cancer. When cancer spreads into the connective tissue or muscle in the wall of the bladder, it is known as invasive bladder cancer. As per the American Medical Association, the total incident cases of the bladder cancer in 2015 were more than 540,000 with a growth of 31% as compared to 2005 globally. Out of this, total mortality registered due to bladder cancer is 188,000 globally. Bladder cancer is the ninth leading cause of mortality due to different types of cancer globally in 2015. It is the 5th leading cause of death in Italy, Spain, and Poland due to different types of cancer. It occurs mainly in older people. About 90% of people with this cancer are over the age of 55. The average age at the time of diagnosis is 73 in the US.

Large geriatric population is another major factor in augmenting the bladder cancer cases and their overall market globally. Factor for the high prevalence of bladder cancer to an elderly person is the prolonged exposure to hazards over the course of one’s lifetime. The consumption of cigarette, aromatic amines, and others harmful substances results into body inability to clear toxins secondary to organ system deterioration. Additionally, a decline in bladder function is believed to increase the exposure time of urine carcinogens to the bladder urothelium. Additionally, due to continuous medical advancements, older adults are surviving longer than before with cancer. Alone in the US, about 6.5 million cancer survivors have aged more than 65 years. Approximately 43% of these patients surviving over 10 years and 17% surviving over 20 years from their initial cancer diagnosis.

As per WHO between 2000 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will double from about 11% to 22%. The people aged over 60 years is expected to increase from 605 million to 2 billion by 2050. According to United Nations over the next 15 years, the number of older persons is expected to grow fastest in the Caribbean and Latin America with a projected 71% increase in the population aged 60 years or over, followed by Asia with 66%, Africa 64 %, Oceania 47%, Northern America 41% and Europe 23%. Hence, it is predicted that the disease will become an enormous challenge for the society and the government. Therefore, a significant investment in diagnosis and treatment can be expected in the forecast period regarding bladder cancer market.

