Environment

Fluoropolymers Market by Type (FPTFE, FEP, PFA/MFA, ETFE), End-Use Industry (Industrial Processing, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Medical) Outlook 2024

Comment(0)

Fluoropolymers are polymer materials that contain fluorine atom in the chemical structure. There are basically two types of fluoropolymers materials perfluoropolymers and partially fluorinated polymers. They are characterised by excellent properties like high chemical resistance, weather stability, low coefficient of friction, low surface energy and low dielectric constant.

Get The More Details About Fluoropolymers Industry:
http://bit.ly/2BreZ2b
The report analyses the global fluoropolymers market by type, application and geography. Based on type, the fluoropolymers market is categorized into, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) and other. Others includes PFA, PCTFE and others, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) type segment dominated the global fluoropolymers market in 2017 and is anticipated to account for highest market share during the forecast period. The highest market share is attributed to wide range of application and in microporous membranes. Moreover, the demand for polytetrafluoroethylene is increasing rapidly owing to its huge demand from the medical devices manufacturing industry as it is used as a graft material in surgical interventions and also used as coating material for various medical devices.

By application, the fluoropolymers market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, construction, industrial applications, chemical processing, healthcare and others. Others including transportation industry. The automotive application segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fluoropolymers market, owing to robust growth of automotive sector in emerging economies which includes Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa and rising demand for automobiles and rise in investments for light weight vehicles

By geography fluoropolymers market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Rest of the world includes Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the fluoropolymers market in 2017. The growth of the Asia Pacific fluoropolymers market is driven by factors such as increasing rate of manufacturing and automotive & transportation industry and overall growth of the economy. Moreover, rise in investments by key manufacturers in this region is another key aspect that fuels the market growth in the region.

Some of the key participants of the global fluoropolymers market are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Solvay, AGC Inc, 3M, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, The Chemours Company.

Also Read
Environment

Blockchain in Energy Industry Market Will Grow Incredibly At CAGR 29%| Forecast 2018-2023

editor

The key players of global blockchain in energy Industry market expected to play a major in transformation. Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- The global blockchain in energy industry is segmented based on technology type, platform type, implementation type, end-use industries, and by applications across the different regions of the world. With the ability […]
Environment

Liquid Nitrogen Market Popular Trends & Technological Advancements to Watch Out for Near Future 2022

editor

Global Liquid Nitrogen Market is predicted to grow at approximately 6% by 2022 Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- The liquid nitrogen market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 6% during the period 2018 to 2022. Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2133 Market Highlights Liquid nitrogen is formed at very low temperature […]
Environment

Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market Size, Share, Revenue, Gross Margin and Emerging Trend Analysis and 2023 Forecast Research Report

Market Overview:- One of the main drivers for the growth of solar energy is the vital part played by the government supportive policies. Solar energy policies comprise legislation, international treaties, and incentives for investment, such as financial incentives in the U.S. In several countries, such as India, Germany, and the U.K, policies such as Feed-in-Tariff (FIT), […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *