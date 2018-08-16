Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Sparkling Key Players Revenue, Shares, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Information, By Products Viagra, Cialis, Levitra, Stendra, Zydena, Others, By End Users Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others – Forecast To 2023

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market – Scenario

Inability to keep firm erection firm enough during sexual intercourse in known as erectile dysfunction. It is also known as impotence. It is a common medical disorder primarily affecting men older than 40 years of age. Stress and mental health concerns may worsen the problem of erectile dysfunction. Physical and psychological issues may also cause erectile dysfunction.

There is also an increase in the competition among the major market players. Patent expiry of number of blockbuster drugs, availability of counterfeit drugs and increasing manufactures of generic drugs in the market may result in the decline of erectile dysfunction drugs market. Global market of erectile dysfunction drugs is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion in 2023 from USD 1.65 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of approximately 6.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market – Key Players

Pfizer Inc. (U.S), Bayer AG (Germany), Eli Lily & Co. (U.S), Dong–A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Apricus Biosciences Inc.(U.S), S.K. Chemicals Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Apricus Biosciences Inc. (U.S), Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltd. (Brazil), Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., (South Korea), Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S), Vivus, Inc. (U.S), and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market – Segmentation

Global Erectile dysfunction drugs market has been segmented on the basis of product which includes Viagra, Cialis, Levitra, Stendra, Zydena and other drugs and on the basis of end users the market is segmented into Hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies and others.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market – Study objectives

Main objective of this research is to provide information about erectile dysfunction drugs market, products and end users.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next seven years of the various segments and sub-segments of the erectile dysfunction drugs market.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by products, by end users and its sub-segments.

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the regional market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas account for the major share of the market owing to the presence of patient population, well-developed technology, and high healthcare expenditure. According to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority, about 5 percent of men that are 40 years old have complete erectile dysfunction, and that number increases to about 15 percent of men at age 70. Mild and moderate erectile dysfunction affects approximately 10 percent of men per decade of life.

Europe holds the major share of the market, which is majorly contributed by Germany, the U.K., and France. According to the UK Health Centre, 50 percent of men that smoke a pack of cigarettes a day have a higher chance of developing erectile dysfunction. Furthermore, as per a study recently presented at the European Association of Urology showed that erectile dysfunction isn’t being treated very often, with only 25.4 percent of men in the being treated for the condition.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to rapidly changing healthcare sector, and the presence of huge opportunities for the development of this market. However, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in African region. The Middle East holds the major share of the regional market due to well-developed technology and high spending.

