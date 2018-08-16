Business

Engagedly announces TOP 100 HR INFLUENCERS OF 2018

St. Louis, MO – August 16, 2018 – Engagedly is proud to announce its list of “Top 100 HR influencers of 2018”. Innovation and progress in the field of HR would not have been possible without the dedication and contributions of these professionals. While many of the influencers were also on the 2017 list, this year’s list is a lot more diverse and includes over 60 new influencers.

The list of 100 was narrowed down by Engagedly’s industry research team from nearly 300 nominations. The research team emphasized on HR professionals from all divisions and sub-specialties within the broader HR community to encompass the entire industry, including HR Generals, HR Tech and Talent Management.

This year, Engagedly took a data-driven approach to the top 100 List. Professionals were analyzed based on their social media following, blogging activity, presence at conferences, work in academia, and innovative contributions. Recency, frequency, and relevance of engagement over the past year were the main points of focus.

Congratulations to the selected influencers who made it to the top 100 this year. Check out these influencers’ blogs, websites, books, and speeches to learn more about innovative HR.

You can access the list here – https://engagedly.com/top-100-hr-influencers-list-of-2018/

For queries, call 1-650-485-1642

