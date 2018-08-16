Finance

E-Invoicing Exchange Summit in Berlin: Digitizing Purchase-to-Pay

Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, August 2018 – E-Invoicing has become an important topic around the world. With several government initiatives mandating e-invoicing and real-time tax controls a diversity of challenges need to be faced by corporates and the public sector. Together with the digitization of other business critical processes e-invoicing is being implemented at a very fast pace in order for governments and companies to benefit from significant cost savings and to enhance compliance.

Taking into account this global roll-out, the market players demand a platform to exchange best practices, new ideas and opinions on e-invoicing and beyond. For more than 10 years the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit is the leading global event that brings together experts, thought leaders and professionals in invoicing and related areas, e.g. procurement, supply chain finance, accounts payable/receivable and tax.

The next E-Invoicing Exchange Summit will be held in Berlin on October 8-9, 2018. The great variety of presentations, roundtables, workshops and discussions ensure everyone”s needs and challenges will be met. The Regional Highlights track shows the implementation status of e-invoicing in various countries like Italy, USA, Kazakhstan and takes a closer look on how Germany is putting EU Directive 2014/55 into practice. The Technology and Innovation track provides latest insights of Blockchain and digital legal identity solutions and how these impact AP/AR processes. Within the Best Practice track selected success stories from corporates and the public sector will shed a light on the latest experiences from practitioners.
