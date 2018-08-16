Business

Best Laundry Service Providers in Adelaide

Supawash is the best laundry services provider, located in Adelaide, it has a great expert in providing exceptional laundry services. They have started this company in order to provide standard quality laundry services in the surrounding areas of Adelaide. They provide the services such as washing, drying and folding the clothes. Supawash has a team of professionals who take keen attention to every work they undertake.
Supawash offer pick up and drop off laundry services where you can place an order for washing garments and after washing your garments can be delivered to your door step. Their professional team follows the instructions that are recommended by the customers and they carefully inspect each item. They make sure that your garments is free from chemicals as they use the Australian made washing products and standard quality machines. The price of wash, dry and folding services for one kilo is $3.99
The team at Supawash is more careful in dry cleaning service and follows their customer recommended instructions. They also strive to follow the instructions and requests which you have added in your booking. Dry cleaners are specialized in cleaning a variety of items from linen and furnishings to delicate clothing such as wedding dresses.
Supawash also provides professional ironing service in Adelaide. They use commercial grade iron box and vacuum tables for a superior finish. Their mission is to ensure quality ironing service on time and at a good price. They offer ironing service for the second time for free of charge if you are not satisfied with the first ironing.
To experience these best laundry services, visit http://supawash.com.au/
Contact Details:
Address: Supawash Mile End (Public Access),
175 Henley Beach Road,
Mile End 5031,
Email: supawash@optusnet.com.au
Phone Number: + 08 8352 1813

