New website: The VAG-Group presents its portfolio and many more functionalities at the highest virtual level

VAG, the valve experts, demonstrate their strong customer orientation on the virtual level as well: Visitors to the VAG website and VAG customers now get an even faster overview of new products on the market, innovative service concepts and prestigious references – from the entire VAG-Group worldwide. China, India, the Americas, Africa, Europe and all other parts of the earth – there is no continent on which VAG has not yet realised a project. The valves of the long-established company are in operation in water and wastewater systems, in industrial plants, in power plants or in dams all over the world. The new website shows VAG”s complete product range in a clearly structured way and addresses industries in targeted manner: Water supply and wastewater disposal companies, contractors, engineers, industrial companies or power plant operators can find themselves immediately on the site – and thanks to its responsive design also access it from any mobile device.

Welcome to My VAG

In “My VAG”, the personal customer section, users can enjoy a number of advantages and practical functions made available there: novelties, selected products, exclusive promotions, a collective documents list and a watchlist for products ensure that the desired information is just a mouse click away. Product enquiries can be reused at any time for further enquiries – without inconvenient re-entry of data.

Secure navigation with VAG

In compliance with the new requirements of the European General Data Protection Regulation, VAG”s new website is naturally equipped with a security certificate. It ensures that data entered by customers cannot be seen or collected by third parties.

VAG Website (http://vag-group.com)