Enjoy Convenient Public Transportation Access at Manor Lakes

Manor Lakes, a master-planned estate in Wyndham Vale, has close links to Melbourne and nearby cities.

[MANOR LAKES, 15/08/2018] — Manor Lakes offers its residents convenient links to nearby urban centres. The Wyndham Vale-based master-planned estate is located close to numerous major public transportation hubs that provide quick access to the Melbourne Central Business District and surrounding areas.

Public Transportation Links for Travel Convenience

With its strategic location at the heart of Wyndham Vale, Manor Lakes aims to give residents access to numerous major retail, lifestyle and urban centres. The master-planned estate is serviced by a comprehensive network of roads, buses and trains that ply across Melbourne and nearby cities. Residents can experience a wide array of travel options to and from the estate.

For road transport, the estate is linked to the Melbourne Central Business District via the Prince’s Freeway, which residents can access through Ballan Road. Residents can take Ballan Road all the way to Geelong. Going north through Ballan Road can also take residents to the gold mines of Ballarat via the Western Freeway. Heaths Road leads directly to the nearby Werribee Plaza, where residents can eat and shop.

For rail transport, Manor Lakes is serviced by the Wyndham Vale Train Station, a world-class station consistently recognised as one of the world’s best. It provides direct access to Melbourne and Geelong. Trains regularly ply between Manor Lakes and the Southern Cross train station, allowing residents to reach the central business district within 35 minutes or less.

Manor Lakes is also serviced by several bus routes which ply between Wyndham Vale and Werribee, including:

● 166 (Hopper’s Crossing Station to Wyndham Vale Station)
● 190 (Wyndham Vale Station to Werribee Station)
● 191 (Werribee Station to Manor Lakes)
● 192 (Werribee Station to Wyndham Vale Station)

About Manor Lakes

Manor Lakes is a master-planned estate in Wyndham Vale. The community is known for being a tight-knit, highly integrated estate stocked with numerous amenities and recreational facilities for the benefit of the entire family. Manor Lakes is close to a wide selection of shopping, retail and lifestyle centres.

For more information, visit https://manorlakes.com.au today.

