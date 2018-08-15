Health and Wellness

Craig Richardville Publishes Article on Using Voice-Based Engagement Like Amazon Alexa

Comment(0)

Charlotte, NC, Aug 15, 2018 — Craig Richardville published an article in the Information Technology Academy Journal, Published monthly by Healthcare Business Insights- discussing voice- based patient engagement.

Carolinas Healthcare System (now called Atrium) began studying Amazon’s business and how they are productive and successful, and examining ways CHS can increase their results. As part of this study, opportunities to better engage and interact with patients as consumers was also studied. This focus let to studying Amazon Alexa’s use of voice communication.

“As we were transitioning healthcare into consumerism and becoming more of a digital vertical, part of what we were looking at were opportunities where we could differentiate ourselves from other,” Craig Richardville explained. “When voice started to become accessible, the next logical step was to look at how we can move voice into the workflow or the offerings that we have for our consumers and our teammates. Being the market leader, we looked to see how we could utilize Alexa to assist our consumers with very minimal disruption. Our goal is to make our services extremely easy.”

CHS wanted to start utilizing Amazon Alexa by transferring over the voice functionalities. After a patient enables the “Carolinas Healthcare” app on their Amazon Alexa, they can vocally ask the device for information about the nearest urgent care and hospital locations, as well as the approximate wait times for those locations.

Next steps include migrating the Amazon Alexa functionalities over to the Google Home Platform.

“We are also considering ways a patient can use the voice functionality to reserve a spot at urgent care, read a doctor’s note, or pay a bill,” Says Craig Richardville.

Richardville encourages other organizations to think ahead and use artificial intelligence to help improve patient care.

For more information, go to Healthcare Business Insights Magazine and also http://www.CraigRichardville.com

Contact:
Craig Richardville
CraigRichardville.com
Charlotte, NC
704-533-0994
CraigRichardville@gmail.com
http://www.CraigRichardville.com

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Global Bone Cancer Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

The global bone cancer diagnosis market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2023. Several factors such as exposure towards radiation, factures, treatment for certain cancer related drugs, and genetic disorders cause bone cancer. Robust healthcare expenditure in developed countries, genetic disorder, and development of stem cell transplant technology are some of […]
Health and Wellness

NPWT Devices and Dressings Market to Reach Nearly US$ 4 Bn by 2027

A new detailed study titled “Global Market Study on NPWT Devices and Dressings: North America to Retain Dominance, Asia Pacific Identified to be Most Profitable over 2017 – 2027” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the research study, the global NPWT devices and dressings market is likely […]
Health and Wellness

Remicade Biosimilar Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2017 – 2025

Demand for biological products is high for the treatment of a large number of diseases. However, demand for biosimilar products is increasing to lower health care costs. Biosimilar products are derived in reference to biological products and have similar safety, efficacy, purity, and effectiveness when compared to the original products. Biosimilar can be characterized as […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *