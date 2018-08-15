Health and Wellness

Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore celebrates ‘My India Healthy India’ campaign

Comment(0)

Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore celebrates ‘My India Healthy India’ campaign
Coinciding with India’s 72nd Independence Day celebrations, Aster Volunteers took up the initiative to refurbish a local government school

Bangalore, August 15, 2018: As part of ‘My India Healthy India’ campaign & coinciding with India’s 72nd Independence Day celebrations, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore took up the initiative to refurbish a local government school ‘Kunthi Grama’ at Hebbal ward. The programme ‘Swach School project’ which was part of global CSR platform titled ‘Aster Volunteers’ consisted of activities such as cleaning the school compound, painting the school walls and spreading the message of health and hygiene.

The school has around 30 kids and desperately needed help in terms of physical appearance and basic cleanliness. The team of Aster Volunteers at the Bangalore unit took the task of uplifting the hygiene quotient of the school to the maximum extent possible by cleaning the premises and nearby areas which were covered with loads of waste and could have affected the health of the kids studying there. The team also painted the walls with bright and cheerful colours. The event also had professional artists from YepArt, who volunteered to do the graffiti artwork using spray and acrylic paints.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.Nitish Shetty, CEO – Aster CMI Hospital said “Community initiative is an integral part within our organization. We strongly believe that the future of India depends upon the quality of education imparted to our children and this is exactly what this initiative hopes to provide. Students are entitled to good education and infrastructure and they can achieve great success when provided the same. The kids were elated to see that their school has got a much-needed facelift with colourful makeover. It was a heart-warming day for us where the smiles of these kids and warmth and appreciation we received by the teachers just made our day.”

Regards
Sumit Jain
Cell : 9886021715

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Atrial fibrillation can increase the risk of stroke in people

emedinews@gmail.com

New Delhi, 14th May 2018: Patients with an irregular heart rhythm, which puts them at a higher risk for stroke, still need treatment even after their heart rhythm seems to have returned to normal, according to a recent study.[1] People with atrial fibrillation (AF) are much more likely to develop blood clots and suffer from […]
Health and Wellness

Drug Allergy Market predicted to show massive growth by Market Research Future through 2018 to 2023

Synopsis of Global Drug Allergy Market Market Scenario Drug allergy is one of the most common types of allergies. It is the hyper sensitivity of the immune system to drug or medication. Any types of drugs such as prescription, nonprescription or herbal can induce drug allergy. Some common symptoms of the drug allergies are hives, […]
Health and Wellness

Food Coating Ingredients Market Research, Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Industry Analysis by 2023

Market Overview: Food coating ingredients are added to food products to add taste, texture, flavor, and also improve the appearance of the food product. Cocoa & chocolates, sugars & syrups, spices & seasonings, starches, hydrocolloids, fats & oils, crumbs, and flours are some of the commonly used food coating ingredients. They are applicable in various […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *