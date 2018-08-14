Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market is Expected to Increase to USD 3.3 billion by 2025

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market also known as sacral neuromodulation is a medical therapy which uses electoral stimulation. This therapy customarily involves regulation of a stimulator which is programmable in the subcutaneous tissue that gives out less amount of electric stimulation to the sacral nerve through a lead, normally annexed through the S3 foramen.

Competitive Insights

The key players operating in the global sacral nerve stimulation market focus on product development and approvals in order to introduce advanced SNS solutions for effectively treating patients suffering from incontinence and secure a larger share of the global market. Some of the key players operating in this market are, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, Medtronic plc, Nuvectra Corporation and Cogentix Medical.

Industry Trend Analysis

The global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market is expected to be around $3.3 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing incidence of neurological disorders around the world, rising geriatric population along with increase in the investment for development of sacral nerve stimulation products by the key players in the market. Moreover, increase in the number of patients suffering from overactive bladder (OAB) condition is also expected to largely contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. However, factors such as unfavorable reimbursement policies and side-effects associated with SNS devices can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

North America held a significant share of the global sacral nerve stimulation market in 2016 owing to large scale adoption of SNS devices to treat patient affected by incontinence. The emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to witness favorable growth during the forecast due to the presence of unmet medical needs of the population in the region along with increasing disposable income.

Market Segmentation- Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

External SNS Devices

Implantable SNS Devices

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Urine Incontinence

Fecal Incontinence

Other Applications

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

