Redefine your fitness with Viiking Trance in 12 weeks

How to WOW!Redefine your fitness with Viiking Trance in 12 weeks transformation program

Mumbai Monsoons not only bring along a huge respite from the scorching heat but also immense cravings for delicious vadapao and hot tea. But this monsoon, Viiking Trance gives you an opportunity to burn that unwanted fat in your body and get vigorously fit with their “12 Week Body and Life Transformation Program” a first of its kind program which offers a combination of functional medicine and fitness together to achieve the desired health goals.
You will be in the safe hands of Dr. Prashant Wadhawan, who is only Functional Medicine Practitioner in India. He has designed an interactive yet rigorous workout routine for 12 weeks, which is sure to get you up and active in this gloomy monsoon climate. Dr. Wadhwan will also design a customized intake of Functional Medicine, which will be customized as per your body requirements. Functional Medicine the most profound and effective way to treat patients particularly those with chronic health issues such as diabetes, gastrointestinal problems, chronic fatigue, autoimmune diseases, functional disorders, musculoskeletal problems and stress related disorders.
So ditch your lazy days in monsoon and come get fit with Viiking Trance.

Date: Starting From 3rd August 2018.
Venue: 4th Floor,Viiking House, Orchard Ave, Hiranandani Gardens, Panchkutir Ganesh Nagar, Powai, Mumbai
To register, please call 022 61121314 / 09930085412

