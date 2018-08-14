NITSTONE FINSERV ROPES IN 2 FORMER BANK CHAIRMEN& A FORMER US AMBASSADOR AS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

New Delhi, August 2018: Nitstone Finserv, a digital lending platform which facilitates quick and hassle-free loans had just obtained approval to start operations of NBFC Business in India. The firm today announced the appointment of3 new independent Directors to the Board of Directors;Thomas T. Riley, Alok Kumar Misra and Vishwanath Prasad Singh.

Thomas T. Riley, an MBA from Harvard Business School as well as an BS in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University. He is a Former United States Ambassador, for 5 years worked with George W Bush Government.

Mr. Alok Kumar Misra is a Former Chairman and Managing Director at Bank of India. Fellow of the Certified Institute of Bankers of Scotland (FCIBS) and an Associate of Australian Institute of Banking & Finance (AAIBF).

Mr. Vishwanath Prasad Singh is a Former Chairman & CEO of IFCI Ltd. Also, a non-executive Chairman of Tourism Finance Corporation of India and IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd. He has rich experience of working in financial institutions like Reserve Bank of India, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India Private Ltd.

Mr. Govindankutty Edaden, Executive Vice President, Nitstone Finserv said ‘We are delighted that these three accomplished gentlemen have joined the Board of the Company. We believe that the new members on the Board would bring a wealth of expertise, experience and international perspectives, diversity and excellent judgment to shape the future of the organization’ added Mr. Edaden.

Nitstone Finserv is set to focus on Personal Loan, cater to the needs of India’s youth, Small Business Loans, Vehicle Loans and Refinancing Education Loans.

ABOUT NITSTONE FINSERV

Nitstone Finserv Private Limited is a technologically equipped NBFC Company taking radical approach to lending and financing. From unprecedented products and tools to faster service, we are all about helping our consumers get ahead, grow and find success.

Whether they are looking to finance their personal needs, education, buy consumer durables or ascend in/start their business, we promise to empower our consumers to accomplish the goals they set and achieve financial greatness and growth.

For more information, visit the company website at www.nitstone.com

