Uncategorized

Luxury Accommodation At Affordable Prices – The Sun City Hotel in Bhubaneswar

Comment(0)

Bhubaneswar, India (August 14,2018) – Introducing the Sun City Hotel – an amazing night’s sleep in the most comfortable of rooms and yet priced to suit the budget traveler, (http://www.hotelthesuncity.com ) proving that price does not always reflect upon standards.
The Sun City Hotel is located just besides HDFC Bank, a fantastic place with plenty to see and do throughout your stay. You will also find yourself close to Sani Mandir, making the Sun City Hotel (http://www.hotelthesuncity.com ) a great place to take the pressure off of travelling either before or after your trip.

Not only will you benefit from a superb nights sleep, you will also be able to take advantage of:

* Buffet Breakfast/Lunch/ Dinner as Per Plan.
* Indoor games.
* Daily scheduled evening entertainment.
* Availability of wheelchair for differently-able guests.
* Newspapers.
* Wi-Fi in Public Areas and Room.
* Safety Deposit lockers.
* Complementary use of Hotel services.

The hotel offers you everything you could need for a good night’s sleep at a very relaxing price, (http://www.hotelthesuncity.com ) with a range of double, twin, family and disabled friendly rooms awaiting your visit to the Sun City hotel.

The Hotel offers a great range of amenities:
* 2 fully-equipped Banquet Hall (600 person’s capacity each).
* 1 Restaurant.
* Spa and Saloon as per requirements.
* Water Sports & Parasailing (seasonal).
* Laundry Service.
* 24 hrs. Room Service and Coffee Shop.
* Internet Room.
* Gift Shop.
* Sight Seeing.
* Rent a Bike/Car.
* Mini Bar.
* Car Rental.
* Valet Parking.
* Doctor on Call.

To find out more about the Sun City, visit – http://www.hotelthesuncity.com where you can view the accommodation and also book online, or you can call directly to speak to one of the hotel staff – 993 782-9504.

Media Contact:
Hotel The Sun City
Phone: (993) 782-9504
E-mail: info@hotelthesuncity.com
###

Also Read
Uncategorized

3D Printed Solar Energy Trees to Witness Robust Thrust from Rising Research Activities to Develop Functional Solar Cells

3D printing technology has already harbored quite a many exciting changes in various sectors all over the world. One of the breakthroughs that the technology is pioneering is in the area of energy harvesting. Efforts to leverage the vast potential of the additive manufacturing technology underlie the search for renewable energies, notably solar power. Against […]
Uncategorized

The Osteoarthritis Market Staggering Double Digit CAGR Driven By Advanced & Cost Effective Technologies Forecasts Till 2023

Osteoarthritis Market Research Report by MRFR provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market and in-depth analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments Osteoarthritis is a […]
Uncategorized

Here is how to have the best team building in Southampton

11 of August — Southampton UK– We all get to discover the sheer importance of intelligent entertainment only when it comes biting us because of the urgency of the matter. People often do not realize how important is having the assurance that they can enjoy intellectually demanding group activities with ease and without experiencing any […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *