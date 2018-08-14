Infusion Pump Market 2018; Top Vendors are Baxter, Becton, Dickinson, etc. with CAGR of 5% by 2023

The report for Global Infusion Pump Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. Outlook till 2023

Global Infusion pump Market – Overview

Infusion pumps are the medical devices which are used to deliver medication or nutrient to the body. They deliver the controlled amount of fluids and thus are helpful in delivering medication in diseases like diabetes.

The major reason for the growth of this market is increasing prevalence of diseases like diabetes and cancer. Beside this increasing geriatric population and technological advances has provided fuel for the growth of the market. For instance in May 2015, Pfizer has acquired Hospira Inc. and is the largest pharmaceutical overtake. This acquisition has increased the Pfizer’s market dramatically. Sapphire pumps which was launched by Hospira Inc. is boosting business.

The Global market for infusion pump is growing at a steady pace. The various factors that influence the growth of the market are increased use of infusion pumps for the delivery of drugs and other fluids, rising prevalence of chronic and fatal diseases, high demand of the infusion systems in the military medical units, technological advancements from the leading market players. Furthermore the factors such as patient safety concerns and improper infusion leading to the severe consequences, unmet medical needs in the low income countries are hamper the growth of the market.

Key Players for Infusion System Market:

3M

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

Baxter

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical

Smith’s Medical

And Terumo Medical Corporation.

Infusion System Market – Segments:

Infusion Pump market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of volumetric pump, syringe pump, ambulatory pump, & others. Volumetric pump accounted for the largest market share of the total market in 2016. On the basis of application, market is segmented into Chemotherapy, diabetes, gastrointestinal diseases, pediatrics, and others. Chemotherapy segment accounted for the largest market share of the total market in 2016. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare, & others. Hospitals dominated the global market with the largest market share in 2016.

Regional Analysis of Infusion Pump Market:

Geographically, the regional market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America has the largest market for global infusion pumps market. It contributes around 41% of total market of the world. US and Canada is the major contributor for the infusion pump market in North America. Due to a huge diabetic population and increasing aging population in this region is the major factor for the growth of this market in US and Canada. According to Centre of Disease Control and Prevention, in 2014 29 million people are suffering from diabetes in America which is about 9% of total Americas population is suffering from diabetes. Beside this a huge aging population in America especially in Canada is the major driving factor for the growth of infusion pumps market in North America. Beside this improvement in healthcare sector and increase in the demand for the infusion pumps are the other factor providing fuel for the growth of the market.

Europe is the second largest market for the infusion pumps. Europe infusion pumps market is driven by growing disease burden in oncology and diabetes, increase in demand of infusion pumps form home care patient and increasing in geriatric population. About 10% of the total Europe population suffers from diabetes and amongst total cancer death in the world 20% occur in Europe. Due to increase in the prevalence of diseases like diabetes and cancer in Europe is the major factor for increasing the market. Germany, France and UK are the major contributor to this market in Europe. About 70% of total Europe infusion pump market is acquired by this three countries.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for infusion pump market. Due to rapid development in healthcare sector and continuously increasing diabetic population is the important driving factor for the market. Huge population base in this region has attracted many of the major companies to develop there market in this region.

Major TOC of Infusion Pump Market Research Report- Global Forecast To 2023

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

6 Global Infusion Pump Market, By Type

7 Global Infusion Pump Market, By Application

8 Global Infusion Pump Market, By End User

9 Global Infusion Pump Market, By Region

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Profile

