IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Market 2018-2025 : Industry Analysis Report

This report focuses on the global IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

An Industrial Internet of Things (1IoT) platform is a combination of hardware and software facilities, which assists and supports applications for industries, using the Internet to connect devices and equipment.

One driver in the market is OTA firmware updates. OTA updates are gaining popularity in the IIoT landscape and in operating systems. OTA enables the firmware to be updated over-the-air from a remote location, without impacting the runtime of the system embedded with the firmware and without the need for a skilled professional.

One trend in the market is edge computing and IIoT. Edge computing enables the data to be modified and structured near the source of data before using analytical methods. Using IIoT in industries, vendors compete intensely based on the speed of data transfer and analytics.

In 2017, the global IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

  • Advantech
  • Cisco
  • GE
  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Nokia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Data Collection
  • Device Management

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Process Industries
  • Discrete industries

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

 

