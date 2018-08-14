Tech

Global Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market to be Worth USD 42.66 Bn

Comment(0)

August 14, 2018 – (ROGM) – Research On Global Markets, a global market research firm, released a report on the Global Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market. The report, prepared by Netscribes, shows that the global cybersecurity in financial services market is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.81% and reach an estimated worth of USD 42.66 Bn by 2023.

According to Netscribes, cyberattacks on financial services firms increased by over 70% in 2017, reflecting the sector’s vulnerabilities to such attacks. Hence, adoption of effective cybersecurity techniques is a necessity to reduce the risk of cyberattacks on networks and technologies in the financial services industry. This is a major driver for the adoption of cybersecurity in the financial services sector.

However, Netscribes remains apprehensive about the lack of adequate investment on cybersecurity measures and believes that this may act as a major hindrance for the overall growth of the market.

Key highlights of this report:
• Market drivers and challenges in the global cybersecurity in financial services market
• Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the end user segment (banking, insurance, stock brokers, credit unions, investment funds, card and mobile payments, and governments) – by revenue (USD Bn)
• Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the solutions segment (mobile enterprise management, endpoint security, identity and access management, mobile security, security information and event management, content security, data loss prevention, datacenter security and firewall) – by revenue (USD Bn)
• Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East and Africa) market size data for the global cybersecurity in financial services market – by revenue (USD Bn)
• Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

This report has been formulated and designed with the purpose of giving businesses a concise understanding of the demand for cybersecurity in financial services, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments, and helping brands identify their major competitors and respond accordingly.

For more information, download the Global Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market report
(https://www.researchonglobalmarkets.com/global-cybersecurity-in-financial-services-market-2018-2023.html)

Also Read
Tech

Smart Highways Market 2018 Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Highlights: Smart highways are those which are built in with different technologies to make day-to-day traffic flow easy and manageable. The higher demand for travel and awareness about the time being consumed are driving the smart highways market. The increased need for more reliable, safe, and efficient transportation and growth of interstate highways market are playing a major […]
Tech

Under Vehicle Surveillance Market Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Top Vendors and Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Scenario:  Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. and Canada among others. The reason is attributed to growing demand for high-end technology solutions, increasing R&D happening in this region, changing in buying pattern, positive trends in the economy growth and growing awareness towards vehicle safety. However, Asia Pacific […]
Tech

CDN Software Solutions confirms its participation at MWC Americas 2018 Event

CDN solutions group is please to announce its presence at Mobile World Congress Americas Event to be held in Los Angeles, USA from Sep 12-14 2018 30th July 2018, USA- Leading Mobile App Development Company, CDN Software Solutions is all set for the Mobile World Congress Americas event. The three days event will be held […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *