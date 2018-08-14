Business

Developing a web application using Angularjs

AngularJS, developed by Google, is an open source structural JavaScript framework. AngularJS is a structural framework for dynamic web applications.

Single-Page Applications (SPAs) are Web apps that load a single HTML page and dynamically update that page as the user interacts with the app.Best example of a single page application is Gmail.
