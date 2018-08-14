Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2025

This study provides insights about the Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market in regards to its uses and benefits. We at Crystal Market Research (CMR) provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.

Industry Trend Analysis:

The global cone beam tomography market is expected to witness high growth during forecast period. It is expected to be around $1 billion by 2025. Increasing geriatric population and increasing occurrences of dental diseases are the major factors contributing to the market growth. Growth of pharmaceutical industries is another major factor for the market growth. However, high cost of technology directly impacting its adoption, non-reimbursement for dental care and inflexible regulations are some of the factors that can hamper the growth of the market. Venture partnerships to support privatization of hospitals by offering funds and stake acquisition will further boost the market growth. However,high taxes on such devices and high cost of such advanced products can lead to steady growth of market.

Topmost Key Players:

The majority of the players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and geographical reach to grab bigger market shares in near future.Key players operating in this market are Carestream Health, Sirona Dental Systems, VATECH Global Co. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Cefla Group, QR s.r.l., Planmeca OY, and Prexion, Inc.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America held the major share of the global CBCT market in 2016 and will continue to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising prevalence of dental disorders, growing elderly population, presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced products, and increased focus on aesthetic looks. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period, due to high patient population and increasing disposable income of people.

Market Opportunities:

The market has witnessed rapid increase in demand for CBCT technology owing to easy availability of technologically advanced computers supplied with CBCT systems. CBCT system have witness high adoption rate by several dental imaging specialist to identify problem with sheer certainty. Therefore, reliability and accuracy of CBCT technology is expected to drive the global market in coming years.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Dental implantsmarket accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016, due to a wide range of applications of CBCT in dental imaging procedures for generating 3D images. Moreover, several benefits offered by CBCT technology such as low radiation dose, high resolution, increased accuracy, and reduced scan time are set to further increase the adoption rate of this technology in dental implant procedures.

Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market is Segmentation as follows –

By Application: Orthodontics, Oral Surgery, Endodontic, Dental Implants & General Dental Surgery

By Region: North America: (U.S, Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World: (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates & Others)

