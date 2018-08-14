Anti-Viral Drugs Market Sparkling Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Global Anti-viral Drugs Market Information, by Application Hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, Herpes, Influenza and others and by Mechanism of Action Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors and others – Forecast to 2022

Anti-Viral Drugs Market – Scenario

The growth of antiviral drugs market is driven by factors such as rise in healthcare expenditure, growing research and development investment, emergence of virus life-threatening diseases like bird flu, strong development pipeline and increasing incidence rates of viral infections particularly HIV.

WHO estimates 36.7 million people are suffering from HIV/AIDS worldwide with 1.1 million deaths of AIDS-related illnesses in 2015. Taking all these factors the market for anti-viral drugs is expected to reach $62.67 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Anti-Viral Drugs Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis International AG, Astra Zeneca AB, Cipla Inc.

Anti-Viral Drugs Market – Segments

Global Anti-viral drugs market has been segmented on the basis of application, which comprises hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, herpes, influenza and others. On the basis of mechanism of action; market is segmented into nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors and others.

Anti-Viral Drugs Market – Highlights

Anti-viral drugs are used to treat viral infections and are the only agents acting against viruses as either other drugs are ineffective or too toxic. The market segment of anti-viral drugs is driven by factors such as rise in healthcare expenditure, growing research and development investment, emergence of virus life-threatening diseases like bird flu, strong development pipeline and increasing incidence rates of viral infections particularly HIV.

WHO has estimated that in 2015 about 36.7 million people are suffering from HIV/AIDS with 1.1 million deaths occurring due to AIDS-related illness the emergence of donor funding in the treatment of the disease has also increased the demands of anti-viral drug market. Strong research pipeline coupled with rise in research and development investment will be the market driver of the future.

The constraints on the market include side effects associated with treatment, the cost of the therapy and poor efficacy and effectiveness of the drugs.

Anti-Viral Drugs Market – Study Objectives

To provide detail analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global anti-viral drugs market

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by application, by mechanism of action and other sub segments.

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments globally.

Anti-Viral Drugs Market – Regional Analysis

Globally America is the largest market for anti-viral drugs. North America dominated the market for anti-viral drugs with a share of greater than 30%. Europe is the second-largest market for anti-viral drugs. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in anti-viral drugs market.

