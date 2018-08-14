Lifestyle

An Enthralling Live Performance by the American DJ Valentino Khan at Playboy Club Mumbai

Comment(0)

Here comes the great news for all Valentino fans waiting with bated breaths for the superstar’s India tour. Get your feet moving as the most versatile producers in the game – Los Angeles-born artist, Valentino Khan performs live at Playboy Club in Mumbai.

Let your hair down and get your adrenaline pumping with the high touted act of the American DJ and producer. The show, brewed with high dosage of dynamism and equal measures of enthusiasm will certainly keep the mood of the party going.

So, put your dancing shoes on, flex that muscle and bring along your tribe!

Time: 10 pm onwards
Venue: Playboy Club, Worli Mumbai
Book your tickets at:http://bit.ly/VKPlayboyMum

Also Read
Lifestyle

Ratio II Free Diver Professional 200M Quartz 22AD202 Men’s Watch

Gone are the days when wearing a dive watch pointed you out to be someone actively involved with water sports or as a marine professional. Now, it has become more of a style statement than a work- or activity-related requirement and given some of the designs, the reasons are not too hard to see. Not […]
Lifestyle

PoE: What Determines If Rare Items Are Good

editor

In Path of Exile, as a new player, one of the hardest things for you maybe to understand which items are good. Most of the build-enabling unique items are worth some good currency, but some players still find it very hard to understand which rare items are good and worth keeping/selling. Are there any community […]
Lifestyle

Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Tachymeter Analog CA4086-56E Men’s Watch

editor

The problem with most of the high-end timepieces with more than just the time-telling function is the complicated methods but the Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Tachymeter Analog CA4086-56E Men’s Watch s a stark contrast! With this, it is super easy setting the time, date and the chronograph function. The Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Tachymeter Analog CA4086-56E Men’s […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *