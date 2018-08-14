Finance

Adding Depth to Global Equity Advisory Team – Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory

Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory has appointed Matthew Hunter as Investment Director– Global Equity. In this role, he will be a portfolio manager within the Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Global Equity teambased in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Hunter is both a Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Accountant with 17 years of professional investment experience, most recently as a partner and investment manager at Highpoint Capital PartnersLLP where he was responsible for bothUK equity long and long-short funds.

“The Global Equity team places significant emphasis on teamwork, its investment ethos and having clear shared values. In this regard we are excited to welcome Jeremy to the team,” said Tor Erikson, the Head of Global Equity at the firm.

“Hehas a long track record of undertaking research and picking stocks within high conviction equity portfolios. His investmentstyle is highly aligned with the team’s focus onFuture Quality firms.” Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory team, which manages high conviction and benchmark-unconstrained global equity long-onlyportfolios,is based in Edinburgh, Scotland and comprises six portfolio managers with an average 20 years’ industry experience.

